Japanese Encephalitis Vaccine Market Global Market Size, Growth, Trends and 2025 Forecast Report

Japanese encephalitis (JE) is inflammation of brain which is caused by Japanese encephalitis virus (JEV). This virus belongs to family Flaviviradae. JEV is considered as the most important cause of encephalitis in Asia. JEV is mosquito born flavivirus, belonging to same genus as dengue. It is spread by mosquitoes of Culex sp. Pig and birds are reservoirs of the virus and help in spreading and maintaining the JEV cycle. The disease caused by the virus has no cure. Effective vaccines are available which can prevent JE. JE vaccine is recommended to be integrated into national immunization schedule where JE disease is a public concern.

Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/japanese-encephalitis-vaccine-market.html

The global Japanese encephalitis vaccine market is estimated to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period. According to WHO, the estimated annual number of clinical cases of JE are about 68000 globally. Thus rise in prevalence and incidence of the disease is one of the most important factor expected to drive the growth of global Japanese encephalitis vaccine market during the forecast period. Furthermore, rise in awareness about the disease, increase in travel and tourism, government initiative to eradicate the disease, pig farming, entry of new vaccine manufacturers, developed R & D etc, increasing mosquito nuisance are few other factors fuelling the growth of the global Japanese encephalitis market through 2025. Factors such as stringent government regulation regarding efficacy and safety, lack of awareness lack of supply of the vaccine in remote areas can be the major restraining factors for global Japanese encephalitis vaccine market during the forecast period.

Request Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=37613

The global Japanese encephalitis vaccine market can be segmented into product type, distribution channel and regions. On the basis of product type, the global Japanese encephalitis vaccine market can be divided into mouse brain derived vaccine, live attenuated vaccine, live recombinant vaccine, inactivated Vero-cell derived vaccine. Vero cell derived vaccine segment is expected to account for a significant share of the market during the forecast period since mouse brain derived vaccine are being replaced cell based vaccine, due to higher efficacy and safety and animal ethical regulations. Based on the distribution channel the global JE vaccine market can be divided into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and E-commerce.

Geographically the global Japanese encephalitis vaccine market is divided into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. North America is anticipated to dominate the human rabies vaccine market with the largest share during the forecast period. Surge in investment from government and public sector, programs to eradicate JE and yellow fever from the region etc are few factors propelling the growth of the global market in the North America. Furthermore, rise in awareness, robust research activities on yellow fever and JEV, high health care expenditure etc. are some other factors leading to market growth in the region. Asia Pacific market is anticipated to register a faster growth rate during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific is the most lucrative market due to high prevalence of the JE, government induced immunization programs, growing investment in R & D sector, entry of new vaccine manufacturers in the countries like India and China, increase number of travelers in the region, medical tourism etc. Furthermore, increase in pig farms, poultry and mosquito nuisance in the region etc, are some of the factors anticipated to drive the growth of market in the region.

Request for TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=37613

Some of the prominent players operating in the global Japanese encephalitis vaccine market are Valneva SE, Bharat Biotech, Sanofi Pasteur SA, Biological E Chengdu Institute of Biological Products Co, Ltd and others.