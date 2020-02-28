Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Transdermal Skin Patches Market to reach over US$ 70.41 mn by 2025 | at 6.1% CAGR

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Transdermal Skin Patches Market – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

Transdermal skin patches are medicated patches that are attached to the skin which facilitates the transfer of drug from the patch into the patient’s body over a period of time. It is a viable alternative for patients who are averse to takings drugs via pills or injections. This report analyzes the current and future prospects of the transdermal skin patches market based on product type, application, distribution channel and geography.

The market report comprises an elaborated executive summary, which includes market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the market with respect to market segments based on product type, application, distribution channel and geography.

The market overview section of the report analyzes market dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities that influences the transdermal skin patches market in the current and future scenario. The report also provides value chain analysis of the market that describes the sequence of activities involved, from identification of the market need to their final reach to the end users. Furthermore, the report provides Porter’s five force analysis that studies five factors and their impact on the transdermal skin patches market.

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Transdermal Skin Patches Market: Research Methodologies

The research is a combination of primary and secondary research, conducted for understanding and arriving at trends, used to forecast the expected revenue of transdermal skin patches used in hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, etc. in the near future. Primary research formed the bulk of our research efforts with information collected from in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry experts and opinion leaders.

Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, investor presentations, analyst presentation and various international and national databases. The report provides estimated market size in terms of US$ Mn for product type, application, distribution channel and geography for the period 2017 to 2025. The revenue generated from product type was calculated by considering the adoption rate of transdermal skin patches in Saudi Arabia and also in other geographies, the number of product launched, average cost of products, trends in industry, and distribution channel trends, among others.

Market share analysis among the market players is analyzed to signify the contribution of these players in the market in terms of percentage share. All these factors will help the market players to decide about the business strategies and plans to strengthen their positions in the Saudi Arabia market.

Key Players Mentioned in this Report are:

The report also profiles the major players in the market and provides various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major companies profiled in the transdermal skin patches market include Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, Mylan, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Luye Pharma, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical, Purdue Pharma, and Mundipharma.

