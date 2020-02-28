Know About Point-of-Use Shipping Packaging Market with Growth Factors, Trends, Forecasts and Key Players

The commerce and business intelligence study on the global Shipping Packaging market in an analytical evaluation that has been prepared to help the business decision making capabilities of vendors associated to the value chain of the market. The report serves to aid its targeted audiences to detect growth spaces and hence gain edge over their competitors. It presents an analysis of growth behavior of key segments and sub-segments in key regions of the Shipping Packaging market. To provide a thorough analysis, the report provides historic performance and current performance based on which market size and revenue projections are provided.

Packaging is required for the supply-demand chain as it can protect the goods from contamination during transportation and warehousing. In recent times, providing safe transportation has become an important aspect of packaging. Transport packaging mainly focuses on the packaging requirements for goods while they are transit, particularly while traveling by road or rail overland. As a result, it is the responsibility of packaging manufacturers to design as per local conditions and protect the goods while they are transit. Transport packaging protects the cargo from elements such as accidents, excessive temperature or heavy rain, humidity, etc. Due to all these features of transport packaging, the market is expected to grow tremendously over the forecast period 2017-2025. Transport packaging must have several stages of transit before reaching its final destination. It includes off-loading, repackaging and reloading of the cargo. Transport packaging should be versatile so that it can facilitate this process whenever necessary.

Global Transport Packaging – Market Dynamics:

The increase in shipping and logistic business are the key factors augmenting the growth of transport packaging. Transport packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period. Transport packaging is the most important part of logistics for various industries such as agriculture, automotive, building & construction, chemicals & pharmaceuticals, electrical & electronics, oil & lubricants, etc. Transport packaging also helps in optimizing the package shape of the product so that it can reduce the distribution cost without compromising the protection of the goods. Furthermore, transport packaging is benefited by various innovations and rapid development within the industries across the globe. In addition, with the growth of emerging economies in the field of the industrialization, transport packaging has been impacted positively and is expected to witness a healthy growth. Moreover, the market for transport packaging is hampered by various environmental concerns from chemicals for industrial packaging in transportation.

Global Transport Packaging- Market Segmentation:

The transport packaging can be segmented by the material type, by packaging type, and by end use industry.

On the basis of material type, the global transport packaging is segmented into:

Plastic Polyethylene (PE) Polypropylene (PP) Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Ethylene vinyl alcohol (EVOH) Others

Paper & Paperboard

Metal

Wood

Others

On the basis of packaging type, the global transport packaging is segmented into:

Cartons

Wooden crates

Containers

Corrugated boxes

Barrels

IBCs

Strapping

Others

On the basis of end use industries, the global transport packaging is segmented into:

Agriculture

Automotive

Building & Construction

Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Metallurgical

Oil & Lubricants

Electrical & Electronics

Others

Global Transport Packaging – Regional Overview:

North America region is expected to dominate the market for transport packaging over the forecast period due to its large shipping and cargo industry. Europe region is also expected to witness an above average growth for transport packaging market over the forecast period. In Asia Pacific region, transport packaging market is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its large logistic and shipping industry. Furthermore, the rising supremacy of Asia Pacific region is creating opportunities for packaging manufacturers due to its high economic growth rate for rapid industrialization. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa region are expected to witness steady growth for transport packaging market.

Global Transport Packaging – Key players:

Few of the key players in transport packaging are SGS SA, Eltete TPM Ltd., Nefab AB, International Paper Co, BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG, Papier-Mettler KG, Deufol SE, Honeycomb Cellpack A/S, Mondi Group PLC, Borealis AG, Dongguan Uni-Packing Heavy-Duty Packing Technology Co., Ltd., Yinghua Plastic Products Co., Ltd., Forest Printing & Packing Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Sihai Packaging Material Co., Ltd., Hengxin Industry Co., Limited, etc.

