Logic Analyzer Market To Undertake Strapping Growth During 2017-2025

The logic analyzer is like a kind of oscilloscope, which is used for the purpose of viewing multiple digital waveforms. Logic analyzers are being used for precise hardware troubleshooting, especially for timing issues. Logic analyzers can also be used for any kind of digital circuit which has a binary output. The threshold value for the logic lows and logic highs in the logic analyzer software can be set. Expansion of the logic analyzer market depends on the expansion of the memory devices market and the IC market globally.

For purpose of in depth analysis, the logic analyzer market has been segmented on the basis of product type, applications, and geography. In terms of product type, the logic analyzer market can be segmented into modular logic analyzer, portable logic analyzer, and PC-based logic analyzer. Various types of applications of logic analyzer include application in PCs, integrated circuits, processors, embedded systems, and memory devices. In terms of geography, the global logic analyzer market can be segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East &Africa, and Latin America.

Increasing demand for testing the complex logic or the digital circuit and to display the relative timing of large number of signals is a key driver for the logic analyzer market. Logic analyzers are being used for debugging the digital circuit. Therefore, the rising need of the logic analyzer for providing a time display of the logic states which possess a vertical time axis and a horizontal time axis to specify a logic low or high states is anticipated to boost the demand for different types of logic analyzers during the forecast period. Additionally, monitoring of a large number of digital lines and logic timing diagram of different lines is also anticipated to increase the demand for logic analyzer in the near future. This, in turn, is also projected to propel the logic analyzer market during the forecast period.

Inspite of many driving factors, the logic analyzer market is expected to show fluctuation in its growth rate because of the designing issues in FPGA like the definition errors and the system interaction problem. Absence of the circuit debug capability and system timing errors is also a restraining factor for the global logic analyzer market. Rising demand for logic analyzers with very high speed sampling capability and spectrum analyzer for the mobile communication system is anticipated to create a significant opportunity for the logic analyzers in the near future. Moreover, increasing usage of logic analyzer in memory devices and integrated circuits is also likely to act as an opportunity for the logic analyzer market during the forecast period.

In terms of products, the modular logic analyzer segment held a prominent share of the market in 2016, as it provides highest level of functionality and higher number of channel counts. However, the PC-based logic analyzer segment is projected to expand considerably during the forecast period. Ease of installation capability of recording both analog and digital signal makes it the most appropriate choice for various end-user segments.

Geographically, the global logic analyzer market is mainly driven by North America region. Rising demand for embedded systems, integrated service, and memory devices is driving the market in North America. Rapidly increasing demand for complex logic circuits and digital circuits is predicted to boost the demand for logic analyzers, which in turn is estimated to drive the logic analyzer market rapidly. This region is expected to maintain its dominance in the market during the forecast period due to the presence of PC-based analyzer and logic analyzer manufacturers in countries such as the U.S. and Canada.

Prominent players operating in the global logic analyzer market include Tektronix (The U.S.), TestEquity (The U.S.), Honeywell Technology Solutions In. (The U.S.), Keysight Technologies (The U.S.), AccuSource Electronics‎ (The U.S), Atec, Inc. (The U.S.), Conres (The U.S.), and Teledyne LeCroy Corporation (The U.S.).

