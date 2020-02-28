Lyophilized Injectable Drugs Market Boosting The Growth | Leading Key Players Forecast 2018 – 2026

Lyophilized Injectable Drugs Market – Snapshot

Improved quality and shelf life of lyophilized injectable drugs has attracted industry experts to implement lyophilization in their manufacturing processes. Contract research and manufacturing organizations have augmented the use of lyophilized injectable drugs to provide quality products to the customers. Therefore, rapidly growing contract research manufacturing services (CRAMS) is projected to drive the global lyophilized injectable drugs market.

Moreover, outsourcing these services has enabled the pharmaceutical companies to minimize their operational costs and focus on core competencies. Over 35% of biopharmaceutical drugs need to be lyophilized before commercialization. Hence, the rapidly growing biopharmaceutical market is anticipated to propel the global lyophilized injectable drugs market.

The global lyophilized injectable drugs market was valued at US$ 2,300 Mn in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2018 to 2026. The biopharmaceutical industry has witnessed significant growth in the past few years. Therefore, demand for biopharmaceuticals such as vaccines, proteins, antibodies, plasma, enzymes, biologics, and peptides is high in the production of life-saving medications. These biologicals are unstable in solution if stored over a long period of time. These products are subject to various chemical reactions such as hydrolysis, fragmentation, and aggregation, which degrade the products and reduce their intended biological activity. Hence, lyophilizing such substances is essential to manufacture high quality products. Increase in geriatric population is expected to increase demand for lyophilized injectable drugs, as this population is more prone to metabolic disorders, infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and other diseases. Hence, the global lyophilized injectable drugs market is likely to be driven by the global geriatric population.

Lyophilization is widely used for the preservation of unstable and heat-sensitive substances and compounds such as proteins, blood plasma, antibodies, enzymes, vaccines, microorganisms, parenterals, diagnostic reagents, biologics, and nutraceuticals. These substances could be damaged during storage or transit before actual use. Freeze drying these substances imparts stability to the product structure while offering negligible possibility of biological growth. Over 50% of biopharmaceuticals such as proteins, vaccines, antibodies, and plasma are required to be lyophilization before commercialization. Moreover, the ease of reconstitution, especially for vaccines and injectables which need to be administered quickly, offers an additional advantage to the pharmaceutical industry. Lyophilization process is also applied for diagnostic reagents, especially chemicals used in in vitro diagnostic tests. These chemical compounds are unstable and temperature-sensitive, with a very short shelf life. Freeze drying these chemical compounds removes the liquid content, thereby stabilizing the final product and extending shelf life. Moreover, lyophilization helps retain the biological and chemical activity of the chemical compound in the final product. Lyophilized products are considered to be safe for use while delivering the desired functionality compared to the non-lyophilized products. The global lyophilized injectable drugs market is driven by growth of the biopharmaceutical industry and contract manufacturing services.

The global lyophilized injectable drugs market has been analyzed based on type of packaging, type of delivery, indication, end-user, and region. In terms of type of packaging, the single-use vials segment is anticipated held major market share in 2017 and the trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. Based on type of delivery, the prefilled diluent syringes segment is expected to dominate the global market from 2018 to 2026. In terms of indication, the metabolic conditions segment is likely to lead the global lyophilized injectable drugs market during the forecast period.

Geographically, North America dominated the global lyophilized injectable drugs market in 2017. The region is projected to continue to dominate the global market, owing to increase in incidence rate of chronic diseases and higher rate of adoption of lyophilized injectable drugs in countries in the region. However, the market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR from 2018 to 2026. The region comprises emerging economies such as China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand. Asia Pacific offers significant opportunities in the health care sector, and was the third-largest market in the world in 2017. These countries present large opportunities in the health care sector. The lyophilized injectable drugs market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the next few years due to untapped opportunities, improving health care infrastructure, and increasing availability of contract manufacturing & research services.

Key players operating in the global lyophilized injectable drugs market include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Mylan N.V., Schott AG, SHL Group, Vetter Pharma, CIRON Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., and Jubilant HollisterStier.

