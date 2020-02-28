Major Advancements in the Global Specialty Transformers Market 2019-2025
Typically, specialty transformers are meant for oil and gas down-hole applications and other adverse industrial environments. Some other commercial applications of specialty transformers are for x-ray machines, electronic equipment, laboratories, and special machinery.
Specialty transformers are used for applications where minimum amount of leakage of current could result in an arc and ignite the atmosphere.
Extensive efforts on part of product manufacturers have also served to boost specialty transformers market. Product innovation, along with availability of customized products has led to advent of specialty transformers that display features and functionality beyond conventional step up and step down transformers.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
Eaton Bussmann
TDK
Pulse Electronics
EPCOS
Panasonic Electronic Components
Murata Power Solutions
Schott
TT Electronics/BI Magnetics
Bourns
Tamura
Toko America
Wurth
Market Segment by Product Type
Amorphous Dry Type Transformer
Epoxy Resin Casting Transformer
Market Segment by Application
Power Industry
Industrial
Other
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the Specialty Transformers status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Specialty Transformers manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
