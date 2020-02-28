Electric Traction Systems Market 2019 | Demand and Scope with Outlook, Business Strategies, Challenges and Forecasts to 2025 by Leading Key Players

Electric traction systems are most commonly seen in propulsion of railway vehicles. In general, diesel, steam and electric based traction systems are covered under traction systems. Under the scope of this report, electric traction systems are covered. Urbanization coupled with technological developments are the major drivers of the electric traction systems market globally. Among the different types of rolling stocks, electric traction systems are most commonly utilized for railways.

Hence, the growing railway connectivity globally, coupled with environmental concerns, has been promoting the demand for electric traction systems. North America and Asia Pacific have been witnessing higher adoption of diesel-electric engines and electric engines. This shift is primarily due to the advantages offered by electric traction systems over diesel or steam systems. Moreover, hybrid engines are being adopted in several developed nations. Such modernizations are anticipated to boost the demand for electric traction systems globally.Suburban railways such as trams, metros and intercity high speed networks are being planned across several major cities, which in turn are propelling the growth of electric traction systems market globally.Based on type,the market is segmented into electric traction transformer, electric traction motor, electric traction generator, electric traction inverter, electric traction converter among others.Based on end-use industry, the market is segmented into automotive, oïl&gas, power engineering or electrical engineering, mining, transportation among others.Transportation is segmented into railways and others. Railways segment is furthermore segmented intoelectric traction transformer, electric traction motor, electric traction generator, electric traction inverter, electric traction converter among others.Geographically, the global electric traction systemsmarket is categorized into Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, Middle East and Africa. The market for electric traction systemshas been provided in (USD billion) in terms of revenue as well as the CAGR for the forecast period of 2017 to 2025.

The key players in the electric traction systems market have been competitively profiled across the five broad geographic regions. This competitive landscape is inclusive of the various business strategies adopted by these major players and their recent developments in the field of electric traction systems. Further, the report includes the market attractiveness analysis of different types of electric traction systemsand insight into the major end-use industry of the electric traction systems.

The report also provides assessment of different drivers that is impacting the global market, along with the restraints and opportunities that has also been covered under the scope of this report. For each segment (such as type,end-use industry), market dynamics analysis has been provided. All these factors help in determining different trends that has been impacting the overall market growth. Moreover, after taking into consideration all this factors, an extensive analysis of the region wise growth parameters of electric traction systems market along with the overall assessment for the forecast period of 2017-2025 has been also been provided within this report.Moreover, the report includes the patents analysis is also included in the scope of the research.

Some of the leading players in the market are ABB, Ltd. (Switzerland), Alstom S.A. (France), The KON?AR Group (Croatia), Siemens AG (Germany), Delphi Automotive LLP (The U.K.), Voith GmbH (Germany), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Schneider Electric SE (France), The Curtiss-Wright Corporation (The U.S.), Prodrive Technologies (The Netherland), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), General Electric, Co. (The U.S.), CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd. (India), Bombardier Inc. (Canada), American Traction Systems (The U.S.), VEM Group (Germany), Caterpillar Inc. (The U.S.), TTM Rail – Transtech Melbourne Pty Ltd. (Australia), Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan), Traktionssysteme Austria GmbH (Austria), Hyundai Rotem Company (South Korea), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Ansaldo Signalling and Transportation Systems (Italy), Skoda Transportation a.s. (Czech Republic), Wabtec Corporation (The U.S.) and Schneider Electric SE (France) among others.

