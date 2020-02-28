Medical Equipment Rental Market :Growing incidence of chronic diseases to Fuel Market

Renting/leasing medical equipment has emerged as a boon or an alternative to equipment purchasing to these medical institutions, benefitting the end-users or patients indirectly. Home care products have seen a similar pattern with a majority of products being quite expensive for acute care patients, as the duration of the product requirement is too small to avail any benefits in the long run. The rental market, therefore, has seen a surge in recent times, with preference of the personal/home care patients for smaller devices and of medical institutions for larger equipment. The multi-billion dollar medical equipment rental market is expected to rise by a little less than half by the end of the decade and would remain dynamic for the next few years.

The global medical equipment rental market has been segmented based on device category, end-users and geography. The device category has been further segmented into personal/home care equipment, electronic/digital equipment, surgical equipment, durable medical equipment, and storage and transport.