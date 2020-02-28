Medical Mattress Market: The Rise In Elderly Population Advances The Need Of Medical Mattress In Coming Years

It is exciting to purchase another mattress, particularly if it’s been for a long time since you last looked for one. Science has made considerable progress in the previous couple of years, and new developments can enable you to discover the products that will work best for your particular rest needs. Nonetheless, it would be really tiring to figure out which is best for you as per the personal experience and needs. There are a wide range of mattress types accessible in the market, and you deserve to comprehend the difference keeping in mind the end goal to locate the one that offers what you’re searching for.

Medical mattress are the mattress intended to help the back, joints, and the overall body. These mattresses are affected by the medical investigation of orthopedics, which centers on deformations of the joints and spine. The rise in elderly population advances the need of medical mattress market in coming years. Medical mattress are also known as hospital bed mattresses or therapeutic mattresses. They play a vital role in giving support and comfort to the patients who are recovering in bed. The medical mattress has a diverse range, based on the requirement and type, targeting particular diseases.

While they hardly have anything in common, these mattresses are consciously categorized into innerspring mattresses, low air loss mattresses, foam mattresses, alternating pressure mattresses, bariatric mattresses, and lateral rotation mattresses.The global medical mattress market is divided into application, type, and region. On the basis of type, the market is segregated into permanent, disposable, and other. As per the application, it is classified into clinics, hospital, and homecare.

Medical Mattress Market: Trends and Opportunities

Improper sleep may lead to various serious health issues if avoided repeatedly. It tends to make one’s morning less energetic and painful. It is expected to lead to various illness such as heart disease, blood pressure, and depression. Medical mattresses are designed keeping specific needs in mind to provide comfort. Gel mattress even keep the surface cool and is eco-friendly as well. It helps in relieving pressure on body parts, due to sleeping in bad posture.

Another widely used type of mattress is foam type medical mattress. It helps in correcting the back and spine alignment and reducing the back pain. Owing to its specific design, it causes minimal pain on lying on it, and does not cause disturbance in sleep while making movements. It also prevents the settling of dust mites, which increases its life. These mattresses easily qualify as a perfect option for adjustable beds and are very durable in nature.

Medical Mattress Market: Regional Outlook

Based on geography, the market is divided into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Rise in awareness, growth in funding regarding research and development activities, supportive medical reimbursement policies, significant growth in geriatric population, and promising healthcare pipeline products are likely to drive the medical mattress market in North America. Besides, the Middle East & Africa is also an attractive market region. The mentioned market is foreseen to grow at a significant CAGR within the forecast period. The medical mattress market in Asia Pacific region is likely to flourish at a decent rate.

Medical Mattress Market: Competitive Landscape

The advancement of technology in medical mattress market is supported by a few leading players and new entrants in the global market. The major players in the global medical mattress market include Thomashilfen, Blue Chip Medical Products, Tekvor Care GmbH, R- Revolution Sante, Novamed Pharmaceuticals Inc., Shvabe-Zurich GmbH, Formed, Kimball Office, Steelcase, and Bristol.