Meningococcal Vaccines Market is Anticipated to Reach a Value of Approximately US$ 9.9 Bn by 2026

Global Meningococcal Vaccines Market – Snapshot

The global meningococcal vaccines market was valued at approximately US$ 3.3 Bn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach a value of approximately US$ 9.9 Bn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2018 to 2026. The global meningococcal vaccines market is driven by favorable public-private partnerships to support development of vaccines at low cost and the medical emergency status of the disease. Increase in demand for vaccines and the number of people getting immunized has majorly contributed to education and awareness campaigns conducted by manufacturers as well as non-profit organizations in developed countries. Government intervention, such as approval of legislations to mandate immunization programs for school children up to a certain age, and stringent regulations for Hajj pilgrims and sub-Saharan travelers also drive the market due to increased demand for these vaccines from non-profit organizations.

The global meningococcal vaccines market has been segmented based on type, end-user, and region. In terms of type, the global market has been classified into polysaccharide vaccines, conjugate vaccines, combination vaccines, and Men B vaccines. The polysaccharide vaccines segment has been further sub-segmented into Menomune, Mencevax, NmVac4, and others. The conjugate vaccines segment has been further sub-segmented into Menactra, Menveo, NeisVac-C, Nimenrix, Meningitec, Menjugate, MenAfriVac, and NmVac4-DT. The combination vaccines segment has been further split into MenHibrix and Menitorix. The Men B vaccines segment has been further sub-segmented into Bexsero and Trumenba. Based on end-user, the market has been classified into retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and others. Based on region, the global market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

In terms of type, the conjugate vaccines segment is anticipated to dominate the global meningococcal vaccines market, owing to high usage of conjugate meningococcal vaccines, which are known to be superior to polysaccharide vaccines due to their ability to elicit greater and long lasting immunity, facilitation of immunologic memory, and protection to infants.

In terms of region, North America was a prominent market, globally, in terms of revenue, in 2017. In North America and Europe, due to government intervention with respect to legislations, immunization programs and awareness campaigns, incidences of meningitis have reduced significantly. According to a report by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 1,000 to 2,600 people contract meningococcal disease each year in the U.S., while in Africa, it is estimated to be 1,000 cases per 100,000 population. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid pace, followed by the market in Rest of the World (RoW). during the forecast period. Factors driving the market in Asia Pacific include continuous rise in population base, cyclic occurrences of meningococcal disease outbreaks in the past, and increased focus on preventive measures against the dreadful diseases. The onset of recent trends such as enrolment of pharmacists in training programs, conducted by New Zealand Ministry of Health, is also boosting the market.

Major players operating in the global meningococcal vaccines market include Sanofi SA, Novartis International, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer Inc., Nuron Biotech, JN-International Medical Corporation, Serum Institute of India Ltd., Baxter International, and Biomed Pvt. Ltd. Increase in mergers & acquisitions, new product development, and strategic collaborations between major companies and governing authorities are expected to drive the global market during the forecast period.