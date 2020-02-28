Mica Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2025

Summary:

Introduction

Global Mica market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Mica. The mica group of sheet silicate minerals includes several closely related minerals with nearly perfect crystal structure. It is basically a mineral name for a group of minerals that are physically and chemically similar. It is stable upon exposure to electricity, light, moisture, and extreme temperature.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Asheville-Schoonmaker Mica Company

Daruka Minerals

Mica Manufacturing

The Premier Mica Company

USAMICA

BASF Catalysts

Franklin Industrial Minerals Co.

Santa Fe Gold Corporation

Mica Breakdown Data by Type

By form type

Natural

Synthetic

By grade

Ground Mica

Sheet Mica

Built-Up Mica

Mica Breakdown Data by Application

Paints & Coatings

Electronics

Construction

Cosmetics

Others

Mica Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Mica Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The chemical industry is an extremely vital component of the developing global economy and is the backbone of the agricultural and industrial development of many countries. By providing raw materials for a wide range of industries such as paint, textile, paper, pharmaceutical, soap, detergent, and agrochemical, the industry has grown tremendously. This has led to the establishment of the position of the chemical industry as an essential part of contemporary life and can be found contributing to the development of human society in almost all domains.

