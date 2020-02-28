Moringa Market Global Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecast, 2019-2027

Demand for Moringa has been on a perpetual rise, on account of the increasing advocacy of consumers towards a healthy lifestyle. A proliferated adoption of Moringa has been witnessed in the diet, owing to its high nutritional value that aids in fighting colds, bacteria, diabetes, obesity, and anemia, among other conditions. Every part of the tree – seeds, flowers, pods is utilized as food, while stems, roots, and bark are used for the manufacturing of medicines, which in turn, makes the entire tree usable. As a result, the global Moringa market is anticipated to gravitate towards an impressive valuation.

Moringa has been turning to a mainstream cure for the consumers with more than seven times the amount of vitamin C as compared to oranges, double the protein amount than milk, thrice the amount of potassium than bananas, and four times the vitamin A content than carrots. With the proven side effects of antibiotics, people have been shifted towards Ayurvedic cures and treatment methodologies that involve the medicines produced from the trees. This is expected to fortify a promising growth of the global Moringa market considering its medicinal properties.

Some of the leading players in the global Moringa market comprise of New Global Energy Inc., Green Earth Products Pvt. Ltd., Vyora Herbals Private Limited, Marudhar Impex, Paritosh Herbals, Philippine Moringa and More Corporation, Jailev International Trading Corporation, Tropical Palm Herb Manufacturing, Mother’s Farm, Genius Nature Herbs Private Limited, Kuli Kuli Foods, Earth Expo Company, Ancient Greenfields, and Grenera, among others. Below are some of the latest developments in the global Moringa market.

New Global Energy Inc., an aquaculture and agricultural technology company, has been working to develop a new cultivation method for Moringa. The company plans to experiment with 1.2 Mn Moringa trees and is expecting about 390,000 pounds worth of Moringa leaves per year.

Philippines Moringa and More Corporation has recently launched Moringa tea latte and Moringa chocolate latte along with herbal tea, in order to enhance the adoption rate of Moringa and step up in the food and beverage industry.

With the recognition of Moringa as a superfood, manufacturers across the world have been focusing on offering it in various forms to make it easily consumable. As a result, most of the companies offer Moringa in powdered form, which can be added to the food products, in order to enhance its nutritional value. In addition to this, the rising importance of breakfast is expected to create robust demand for the Moringa as breakfast cereals, nutritional shakes, smoothies, soups, and snack bars.