Nerve Gas & Pesticide Poisoning Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2014 to 2020

In terms of geography, nerve gas and pesticide poisoning is not prevalent in any specific regions. It has also been observed that nerve agent exposure is exceptionally rare in the U.S. Thus, the market growth of the drugs for treating nerve gas and pesticide poisoning might be sluggish in this region. However, despite implementation of stringent regulatory policies to control the propagation of chemical weapons, nerve gas agents are still stored by the military of several countries such as Iraq, Sudan, Japan and North Korea. To date there is no large scale military deployment of nerve gas and pesticide poisons during wars, but if the use of chemical weapons increases then there are chances that the antidote for these chemicals might experience an exceptional growth across the globe.

Some of the major factors driving the growth of Nerve Gas & Pesticide Poisoning market are increasing incidence rate of biological and chemical warfare along with high usage of toxic chemicals in the weapons and artilleries. Moreover, frequent riots in countries such as Iraq, Afghanistan, Iran, Somalia and Sudan is expected to propel the market for nerve gas & pesticide poisoning to a remarkable extent. Furthermore, frequent outbreak of civil wars such as South Sudanese Civil War (2013), Pro-Russian unrest in Ukraine (2014) and internal conflict in Mozambique (2013) are expected to boost the development of antidotes for chemical weapons; which will alternatively drive the sales of nerve gas treatment agents especially in these regions. However, narrow distribution channels and stringent regulatory approvals for these antidotes are few factors that might negatively affect the growth of this market.

At present, the global nerve gas & pesticide poisoning market is a highly consolidated market. Development of products for treating nerve gas & pesticide poisoning market is highly critical and expensive, so only a few players have entered into the market. However, it is expected that in due course of time other companies will try to penetrate in this industry owing to the high incidence rate of biological warfare. Some of the companies involved with the development of drugs for treating nerve gas & pesticide poisoning are Baxter International, Inc., Meridian Medical Technologies, Inc., MicroDose Therapeutx, Inc., PharmAthene, Inc., Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., amongst others.