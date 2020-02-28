New Development In Intumescent Coatings Market And Research Forecast upto 2025 | Akzo Nobel N.V, PPG Industries Inc., Sherwin Williams Company

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Intumescent Coatings Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 – 2024” to its huge collection of research reports.

The Intumescent Coatings market report [8 Year Forecast 2016-2024] focuses on Major Leading Industry Players, providing info like company profiles, product type, application and regions, production capacity, ex-factory price, gross margin, revenue, market share and speak to info. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally administrated. The Intumescent Coatings market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, It also represents overall Intumescent Coatings industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Global Intumescent Coatings Market: Overview

Intumescent coatings are the fire protection coatings which find applications mainly in the building & construction industry and oil & gas sectors. The Intumescent coating materials get expanded when exposed to higher temperatures and form carbonaceous char. These coating materials extend the life of the structural steels for certain period of time (For example, 60 minutes, 90 minutes and 120 minutes).

The report estimates and forecasts the intumescent coatings market on the global, regional, and country levels. The study provides forecast between 2016 and 2024 based on volume (Tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) with 2015 as the base year. The report comprises an exhaustive value chain analysis for each of the product segments. It provides a comprehensive view of the market. Value chain analysis also offers detailed information about value addition at each stage. The study includes drivers and restraints for the intumescent coatings market along with their impact on demand during the forecast period.

Key players profiled in the report include Akzo Nobel N.V, PPG Industries Inc., Sherwin Williams Company and RPM International Inc.

The global intumescent coatings market has been segmented as follows:

By Resin Type

Acrylic

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Others

By Fire Type

Cellulosic

Hydrocarbon

By Technology Type

Water based

Solvent Based

Powder Based

By Application Type

Building & Construction

Oil & gas

Transportation

Consumer electronics

Others

By Region

North America ( U.S., Canada, Rest of North America )

Europe ( U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe )

Asia Pacific ( India, Japan, China, ASEAN, Rest of Asia Pacific )

Middle East & Africa ( GCC Countries, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of MEA )

Latin America ( Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America )

