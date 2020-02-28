New Era of Powered Wheelchair Market – “Medical Equipments Industry” is growing in Huge Demand in 2019

The report offers a critical evaluation of the key evolution dynamics, promising clinical avenues, imminent investment pockets, and prevailing regulatory frameworks in the global Powered Wheelchair market. Key developments in the market have been impacted by extensive research in assessing the potential new treatment avenues, the efficacy and safety of drugs and therapeutics, and advances in manufacturing technologies. Changing demand dynamic in developed regions is likely to exert marked influence on prospects of the Powered Wheelchair market. Changing focus of government initiatives toward delivery of cost-effective and quality public health care will nudge pharmaceutical and biotech companies in Powered Wheelchair market adopt new approaches in course of time.

This report studies the global market size of Powered Wheelchair in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Powered Wheelchair in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Powered Wheelchair market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Powered Wheelchair market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Powered wheelchair are durable, adjustable and feature special seats with soft pads for orthopedic patients. Growing elderly population, necessity of automated wheelchair for disabled people and high disposable income of people are the driving factors for the market growth.

The global Powered Wheelchair market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Powered Wheelchair market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

OttoBock Healthcare GmbH

Invacare Corporation

Pride Mobility Products Corp.

Permobil AB

Sunrise Medical Limited

Drive Medical Ltd.

Karman Healthcare

GF Health Products, Inc.

LEVO AG

MEYRA GmbH

Antano Group

21st Century SCIENTIFIC Inc.

Hoveround Corporation

MERITS CO. LTD.

Ostrich Mobility Instruments.

KrosMedical Europe

GUANGZHOU TOPMEDI CO., LTD.

Market size by Product

Centre Wheel Drive

Front Wheel Drive

Rear Wheel Drive

Standing Electric Wheelchair

Others (Sports Wheelchair, Pediatric Wheelchair, and High-Power Wheelchair)

Market size by End User

Elderly Population

Disabled People

