New Research On Container Fleet Market Opportunities and Forecast Assessment 2025 | CMA CGM, Hapag Lloyd, Maersk Line

The Container Fleet market report [8 Year Forecast 2017-2025] focuses on Major Leading Industry Players, providing info like company profiles, product type, application and regions, production capacity, ex-factory price, gross margin, revenue, market share and speak to info. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally administrated. The Container Fleet market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, It also represents overall Container Fleet industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Global Container Fleet Market: Overview

The conceptualization of container fleet refers to the transportation industry through sea, which ships goods worldwide. The concept of container fleet is also known as containerization which is an intermodal transportation. Transporting good through is the cheapest form of shipping in the intermodal transportation across the globe. The container fleet market is growing at a significant pace due to the increase in use of high capacity vessels which reduces the cost of each container being loaded on to the vessel, and increasing use of fleet management systems.

The major driving factor the market for container fleet is growing demand for intermodal transportation for inter-country as well as inter-continental transportation. The large steel containers are transported through various modes of transportation such as from waterways, to railways or roadways without unloading or reloading the goods from the container. This benefit in the field of containerization is impacting hugely on the container fleet market. In addition, the need for refrigerated cargo containers is also in demand and is expected to boost the container fleet market over the years. The refrigerated cargo containers are used to transport temperature controlled goods such as fresh vegetables, fruits, medicines, and even meat. These refrigerated cargo containers are also used to store the goods temporarily with minimum warehouse facility.

The non-availability of some ports or terminals with container handling facility is limiting the cargo carriers market which in turn is hindering the growth of the market for container fleet in those regions. The handling of containers in the ports or terminals requires sophisticated equipment to limit unavoidable situations. Moreover, small ports are unable to handle large ships or vessels due to their limited facilities, and the cargo carriers need to operate small ships or barges which increases the cost of entire transportation. This factor is also inhibiting the growth of the market for container fleet.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The major vendors in the container fleet market are CMA CGM (France), Hapag Lloyd (Germany), Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A. (Switzerland), Maersk Line (Denmark), Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (Japan), China Ocean Shipping Group Company (China), Westfal-Larsen Shipping A/S (Norway), Evergreen Marine Corporation (Taiwan) Ltd. (Taiwan), Hyundai Merchant Marine Co. Ltd. (South Korea), and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd. (Japan).

The segments covered in the global container fleet market are as follows:

By Types

Reefer Container

Dry Container

Tank Container

By End User

Automotive

Oil, Gas and Chemicals

Mining and Minerals

Food and Agriculture

Retails

Others

By Geography

North America ( U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America )

Europe ( U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Rest of Europe )

Asia Pacific ( India, Japan, China, Rest of Asia Pacific )

Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA )

Latin America ( Brazil, Rest of Latin America )

