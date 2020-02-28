Ocular Drug Delivery Technology Market Future Scope, Opportunities, Supply, Demand, Growth Prospects, Forecast to 2025

Ocular Drug Delivery Technology Market: Overview

This report on the Global Ocular Drug Delivery Technology market analyzes the current and future scenario of the global market. Rise in private and public funding for R&D of novel drug delivery technologies, increase in prevalence of macular degeneration & diabetic retinopathy, and favorable regulatory scenario for introduction of innovative technologies are boosting the growth of the Global Ocular Drug Delivery Technology market. Rising demand for targeted drug delivery to the affected ocular tissue, and elimination of drug due to nasolacrimal drainage system when administered via topical route are some of the factors expected to drive the growth of Global Ocular Drug Delivery Technology market during the forecast period.

The Ocular Drug Delivery Technology report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes market snapshot that provides information about various segments. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on technology type, formulation type, disease type, end user, and geography. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints, and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. Additionally, the section comprises Porter’s Five Forces Analysis to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section also provides market attractiveness analysis in terms of geography and market share analysis by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the Global Ocular Drug Delivery Technology market.

Ocular Drug Delivery Technology Market: Segmentation

Based on the technology, the Ocular Drug Delivery Technology market has been segmented into 6 types, which are Topical, Ocular Inserts, Intraocular Implants, Iontophoresis, In Situ gel & Punctal Plugs, and Others. Ocular Inserts are further divided into Erodible & Non-erodible types, while Intraocular Implants are classified into Biodegradable & Non-biodegradable types. Intraocular Implants & Topical are considered to be leading segments of Ocular Drug Delivery Technology market, owing to the high patient compliance. They are expected to continue to dominate the market in terms of revenue by 2025, which is attributed to the introduction of novel drug delivery techniques by key players in the market. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

Different types of formulation types in the ocular drug delivery technology market are Solution, Suspension, Ointment, Emulsion, and Liposomes & Nanoparticles. Solutions accounted for highest market revenue in 2016, and is expected to remain leading in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The dominance is attributed to the introduction of preservative free formulation types & contamination free containers.

Based on disease type, the global ocular drug delivery technology market is segmented into 7 major segments, which are Glaucoma, Macular Degeneration, Diabetic Retinopathy, Diabetic Macular Edema, Cataract, Dry Eye Syndrome, and Others. Macular Degeneration is anticipated to lead the market during the forecast period, owing to its high prevalence and government participation in spreading awareness for visual loss & blindness.

Different types of end users are present in the Ocular Drug Delivery Technology are Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Ophthalmic Clinics, and Homecare Settings. Under the end user segment, Hospitals accounted for the largest share of the Global Ocular Drug Delivery Technology market in 2016, while Ophthalmic Clinics & Ambulatory Surgical Centers are expected to witness highest CAGR during 2017-2025.

Ocular Drug Delivery Technology Market: Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global Ocular Drug Delivery Technology has been categorized into five major regions and the key countries in the respective region: North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, and Rest of Middle East & Africa).

Ocular Drug Delivery Technology Market: Competitive Analysis

The report also profiles major players in the Global Ocular Drug Delivery Technology based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report include OCULAR THERAPEUTIX, INC., Alimera Sciences, Allergan, Plc., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (Bausch & Lomb Incorporated), EyeGate Pharma, Envisia Therapeutics, Clearside Biomedical, INC., Graybug Vision Inc., Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd, and others.

