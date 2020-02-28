Oral Mucositis Market With Technological Advancements, Potential Business Opportunities, Future Prospects

Oral Mucositis is a debilitating and common complication of cancer treatment, such as radiation and chemotherapy. Mucositis occurs when cancer treatment breaks down the epithelial cells lining the gastro-intestinal tract, which causes ulceration and infection of the mucosal tissue. Oral mucositis can cause several problems, such as, nutritional problems due to inability to eat, risk of infection as a result of open sores present in the mucosa, and excessive pain. These problems create a severe effect on the quality of life of patients and can also lead to reduction in chemotherapy doses administered subsequently.

Rise in the number of patients with head and neck cancers globally is a prominent factor driving the growth of the oral mucositis market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), globally around 400,000 cases of head cancer and 600,000 cases of neck cancer are reported every year, with an estimated 223,000 and 300,000 deaths, respectively, per year. Oral cancer accounts for 85% of the head and neck cancers. The American Cancer Society has estimated a total of 51,540 new cases of oral cavity and oropharyngeal cancer in the U.S in 2018. Rise in the number of patients with oral cancer is expected to drive the patient base of oral mucositis, as 40% of the patients undergoing cancer chemotherapy suffers from a certain degree of oral mucositis.

New product launches by pharmaceutical companies is another factor contributing to the growth of the oral mucositis market. In June 2013, AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that it had licensed the US commercial rights to MuGard, an oral mucoadhesive used in the treatment of oral mucositis from Access Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The addition of the product to AMAG’s portfolio is expected to strengthen its efforts toward delivering innovative treatment options to patients suffering from oral mucositis. In April 2013, DARA BioSciences, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the developing products used for oncology supportive care, along with Helsinn Group, a leading player in cancer supportive care, announced the reintroduction of Gelclair – a product used in the management of oral mucositis in the U.S. market.

Additionally, ongoing research in the development of novel products and therapies for the management of oral mucositis is another key factor contributing to the growth of the oral mucositis market. In October 2017, Izun Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a clinical stage company announced that it had successfully completed Phase 2 double blind clinical study of its investigational drug, IZN-6N4, indicated for oral mucositis. Positive outcome of the clinical study is a step forward to developing new treatment option for mitigating and easing the burden of oral mucositis.

The global oral mucositis market can be segmented based on cause and end-user. In terms of cause of the condition, the market can be classified into chemotherapy-induced oral mucositis and radiotherapy-induced oral mucositis. Based on end-user, the oral mucositis market can be divided into hospitals, dental clinics, and others.

In terms of geography, the global oral mucositis market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global oral mucositis market due to continued funding for development of new products for the treatment of the condition. North America is followed by Europe and Asia Pacific in dominance over the global oral mucositis market. In Asia Pacific, increasing burden of oral cancer in countries such as India is likely to fuel the growth of the oral mucositis market in the region during the forecast period.

Prominent players operating in the global oral mucositis market include Izun Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Shoreline Pharmaceuticals, Inc, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc., Innovation Pharmaceuticals, and The Himalaya Drug company.

