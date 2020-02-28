Pharmacy Repackaging Systems Market Valuable Growth And Future Scenario Forecast 2018 – 2026

Pharmacy Repackaging Systems Market – Snapshot

Increase in number of medication error-related deaths and stringent health care regulations have driven health care providers and retail pharmacists to focus on improving their outpatient services. Pharmacists are constantly looking for advanced technology solutions, ranging from a tablet counter to a compact dispensing robot, in order to improve their pharmacy workflow. Rise in number of outpatient visits encourages pharmacists and hospitals to incorporate automated systems in order to improve their prescription-handling capacity.

The global pharmacy repackaging systems market continues to expand at a high growth rate. This expansion is driven by the increasing number of medication errors and rising need to improve patient safety. The global pharmacy repackaging systems market is projected to expand at a significant growth rate in the next few years due to rising awareness about benefits of automated systems among health care providers and pharmacists. Incorporating packaging operations within the facility helped hospitals (and also long-term care and retail pharmacies) decrease the costs associated with wasted medication and improve their drug inventory management. Costs are curbed by packaging bulk medication, instead of purchasing pre-packed unit doses from the manufacturer. The pharmacy repackaging systems market is also driven by technological features that allow end-users to incorporate technologies to strengthen their entire process workflow toward enhancing patient safety. High cost of implementation and lack of awareness about benefits of pharmacy repackaging technologies are key factors that are likely to restrain the market.

Globally, the pharmacy repackaging systems market has been segmented based on product type, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the market has been classified into blister card/compliance packaging systems, pouch packaging automation systems, bottle filling/ pill counting automation systems, liquid medication packaging systems, and others. In terms of end-user, the market has been segregated into retail/community pharmacy, hospital pharmacy, long-term care (ltc) pharmacies, and mail order pharmacies. Based on region, the market has been split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Rising awareness about the benefits of pharmacy automation technologies, such as automated repackaging, has prompted small and midsized health care institutes and pharmacists to replace their traditional pharmacy operation methods with these technologies. According to the Johns Hopkins University, on an average, 250,000 people in the U.S die due to medical errors. Health care providers and pharmacists are focusing on improving outpatient medication to improve operational efficiency, in terms of staff productivity and patient safety.

Health care infrastructure in developed regions, such as North America and Europe, is well-established and has been focusing on development of their medication workflow by shifting toward pharmacy automation systems, including repackaging systems. Moreover, promising reimbursement programs in these regions are anticipated to fuel the demand for these technologies during the forecast period. The U.S and Canada are major markets in North America. These countries are rapidly advancing the frontiers of technological development as well as enacting stringent standards for medication management. This, in turn, is likely to propel the demand for repackaging systems that cater to the basic requirement of customized dosage in various end-user domains.

Retail and community pharmacy is estimated to be a highly lucrative segment from the investors’ perspective. The automation requirements in pharmacies are expected to rise at a high rate owing to the rapidly increasing number of large chain pharmacy stores in developed regions as well as increasing demand for automated systems to cope with the increased pharmacy needs in developing regions. Rate of hospital pharmacy repackaging in North America is very high and almost all hospital pharmacies are employing some kind of automated system to improve the performance of their pharmacy operations. The same trend is being observed in Europe, Japan, and China. This factor is anticipated to propel the hospital pharmacy segment during the forecast period.

Major companies operating in this market include Omnicell, Inc., Becton Dickinson & Company (CareFusion Corporation), Kirby Lester, Swisslog Holding Ltd., Yuyama Co., Ltd., TCGRx, ARxIUM, Takazono Corporation, Parata Systems, and Pearson Medical Technologies.

