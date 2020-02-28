Pipeline Management Solutions Market 2025 Cisco Systems Inc., Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Company, HCL Technologies Limited, Honeywell, Infosys Limited

The global pipeline management solutions market is expected to grow from USD 310.55 million in 2018 to USD 742.85 million by the end of 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.27%.The factors attributing to the growth of the market are increasing need for pipeline integrity management for onshore segment, ensure the optimal performance and enhance the operational efficiency of the infrastructure in daily operations, reduce leakage rates, improved operational safety, and streamlined performance of pipelines, control and visibility over operations from gathering, transportation to distribution, and increasing adoption of advanced technologies and automated systems for improving the performance of the oil and gas pipeline.

The key players profiled in the global pipeline management solutions market are Cisco Systems Inc., Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Company, HCL Technologies Limited, Honeywell, Infosys Limited, Intergraph Corporation – Hexagon Group, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider Electric S.E., Silicus Technologies, LLC, Wipro Limited, and Yokogawa Electric Corporation.



However, some factors such as and product not meeting the current compliance standards may hinder the market growth. The global pipeline management solutions market is expected to showcase the opportunities such as rising adoption of scada and real-time management of pipeline operations, using the ipv6-based protocol to simplify the connectivity techniques, and trend to adopt iot and automation in pipeline management. In the near future market may face the possible challenges in the growth due to and interoperability issues. However, the key players in the market are putting regressive efforts to provide innovative offerings and benchmark strategies in the global pipeline management solutions market.

On the basis of service, the global pipeline management solutions market is studied across Cleaning Services, Inspection Services, and Repair & Refurbishment Services. Among all these service, the Inspection Services is projected to hold the largest market share while the Repair & Refurbishment Services has the potential to grow the market with the highest CAGR in the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the global pipeline management solutions market is studied across Gas & Oil Pipelines, Gas Pipelines, Oil Pipelines, and Sewage & Water Pipelines. Among all these application, the Gas & Oil Pipelines has captured the maximum market share while the Gas & Oil Pipelines has the opportunity to emerge with the highest CAGR.

On the basis of deployment, the global pipeline management solutions market is studied across Offshore and Onshore. Among all these deployment, the Onshore has captured the maximum market share while the Offshore has the opportunity to emerge with the highest CAGR.

