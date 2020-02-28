Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) Treatment Market Trends And Opportunities By 2026 Details Shared In Report

Global Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) Treatment Market: Overview

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a common hormonal endocrine disorder that affects women of the age from 15 to 49 years. This disease is characterized by the formation of lumps on the ovaries which leads to insufficiency of the ovulation initiating hormone in the female body. The growth of the global market for polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) treatment is driven by the increasing prevalence of patients suffering with the diseases.

The absence of specific drugs for the disease is leading to adopt the drugs to treating symptoms of the disorders is the prime aim of the treatment regimen. This syndrome has a wide range of symptoms; thus there are the numerous drugs and therapeutics to treat the symptoms. Therefore, market leaders are leading to develop the novel drugs and treatments.

Global Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) Treatment Market: Drivers and Restrains

The prevalence of the PCOS disease are growing which is fuelling growth of the global polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) treatment market. Additionally, growing awareness among the patient population about the availability of the treatment are fuelling growth of the polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) treatment market.

The PCOS might lead to obesity, hirsutism, and infertility; hence, the awareness level in the people is increasing. This factor is boosting adoption of the polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) treatments and likely to fuel the polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) treatment market. Also, growing adoption of combination drugs coupled with rising adoption among the patients is expected to boost the global revenue of the polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) treatment market. However, lack of drug approval from FDA and possible side effects associated with generics could hamper growth of the market over the forecast period.

Global Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) Treatment Market: Geographical Analysis

On the basis of region, the polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) treatment market could be segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these regions, North America and Europe are expected to dominate the global market for polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) treatment and expected to remain dominant by the end of 2026. However, due to presence of developing countries in the regions such as Latin America and Asia Pacific are estimated to grow faster over the forecast period.

Global Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) Treatment Market: Companies Mentioned

Some of the key players operating in the global polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) treatment market include Sanofi, Novartis, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Addex Therapeutics Ltd., BIOCAD, and Merck KGaA. There is no very less approvals from US Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) for treatment of PCOS; thus the numerous leading companies are investing in the research and development (R&D) to develop a novel drug for treating PCOS. Moreover, these companies are increasingly investing for the initiatives for increasing the awareness levels among the women about the feminine hygiene in the developing regions such as Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa.

