MarketReserchReports.biz has recently announced the addition of a market study “Portion Bags Market 2019 Competition News, Trends and Forecast by 2028”.

The food industry is the largest end user segment of the packaging industry driving the growth of the industry enormously. Portion bags are the newest innovation in the food industry whereby the over portioning of food is significantly reduced leading to minimized food wastage. Portion bags are a cost effective solution and also help in preserving the shelf life of the food product. The introduction of portions bags is a win-win situation for both the consumers as well as manufacturers. For the manufacturer or the sellers, it will help them to pull a large fraction of the population, and in turn boost sales and for the consumer, it will help to keep a track on the food intake. The growth of the portion bags market is expected to be steady over the forecast period as a large number of people are inculcating portion diets in their daily lifestyle.

Portion Bags: Market Dynamics

One of the primary factor driving the global portion bags market is that food wastage is significantly reduced leading to increased profits for the food service operators. Rising disposable income of the middle-class population and the changing lifestyle is also a key factor driving the growth of the global portion bags market. Portion bags are a boon for the highly obese nations where the individuals can use portion bags to significantly reduce their food intake and keep a tab on their diets. The cost of the portion bags is a restraining factor hampering the growth of the global portion bags market. Portion bags are itself a trend in the global food packaging industry. Portion bags represent a great opportunity for the packaging industry and is expected to reap huge benefits for the industry growth.

Portion Bags: Market Segmentation

The global portion bags market is segmented on the basis of material type, sealing type, packaging type, and geography. On the basis of material type, the global portion bags market is segmented into HDPE, LDPE, PP, and others. On the basis of sealing type, the global portion bags market is segmented into Heat seal, zipper top, and self-adhesive seal. Zipper top bags have a high preference percentage as compared to other types of portion bags. On the basis of packaging type, the global portion bags market is segmented into single day portion bags and weekly portion bags. Both the single day as well as weekly portion bags are further sub segmented into large size and small size portion bags.

Portion Bags Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global portion bags market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. North America is represented by highly obese nations such as the United States. It has been reported that food sizes have doubled in the United States over the last two decades. U.S. represents a flourishing ground for the growth of portion bags market. On the other hand, the United Kingdom in Europe stands among the top country with the highest food wastage rate, and hence the demand of portion bags is expected to grow at a steady pace over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is projected to exhibit moderate pace for the growth of the portion bags market. Rising disposable income of individuals and an increase in the number of working population are the most probable reasons for the growth of the global portion bags market in the region.

Portion Bags Market: Key players

Some of the key players in the global portion bags market are ITD Food Safety, Mondi Group, WinPak Ltd., Prism Pak, Inc., RH Packaging Ltd., Biopac (UK) Ltd, Wegmans Food Markets, and Wasserstrom Restaurant Supply.

