Potassium Iodide Market to Hold a High Potential for Growth by 2024

Potassium iodide is a crystalline salt which is soluble in water and utilized mainly in the pharmaceutical industry. It is one of the most commercially significant iodide compounds with the demand from various industries such as pharmaceutical, food and textiles. Potassium iodide is mentioned in the World Health Organization’s List of Essential Medicines, the most important medication needed in a basic health system. It is a common commercial additive to table salt, in order to produce iodized salt, lack of which leads to health problems such as goiter and cretinism. Potassium iodide is employed mainly in the x-ray contrast media, pharmaceutical industry, food industry, textile industry and photographic film industries.

Global Potassium Iodide Market: Segmentation

Based on the end use industries, global potassium iodide market is segmented as X-ray contrast media, pharmaceutical, nutrition, film photography and others which include textile industry and chemical industry. Potassium iodide is used as an intravascular contrast medium for imaging applications. The X-ray contrast medium is used in the X-ray based imaging techniques such as computed tomography and radiography for enhancing the visibility of internal structures. The number of uses of potassium iodide in the pharmaceutical sector is higher than other sectors. Potassium iodide is used for thyroid-related problems such as thyroid storm and thyroid blockade. A healthy diet that contains potassium iodide as a nutritional supplement can prevent diseases such as goiter, hyperthyroidism, and cretinism caused by iodine deficiency.

Global Potassium Iodide Market: Scope of the Report

The report estimates and forecasts the potassium iodide market on the global, regional, and country levels. The study provides forecast between 2016 and 2024 based on volume (Tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) with 2015 as the base year. The report comprises an exhaustive value chain analysis for each of the end use segments. It provides a comprehensive view of the market. Value chain analysis also offers detailed information about value addition at each stage. The study includes drivers and restraints for the potassium iodide market along with their impact on demand during the forecast period. The study also provides key market indicators affecting the growth of the market. The report analyzes opportunities in the potassium iodide market on the global and regional level. Furthermore, the report analyzes global average price trend analysis of potassium iodide end use industries.

The potassium iodide application segment has been segmented as X-Ray contrast media, pharmaceutical, nutrition, film photography and others. Application segments have been analyzed based on historic, present, and future trends.



Global Potassium Iodide Market: Regional Outlook

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for activated alumina in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Additionally, the report comprises country-level analysis in terms of volume and revenue for end-user segments. Key countries such as the U.S., Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, India, China, South Africa, Mexico, and Brazil have been included in the study. Market segmentation includes demand for individual end-users in all the regions and countries.

Key Players Mentioned in this Report are:

Key players profiled in the report include Merck Millipore, GODO SHIGEN CO.,LTD, Adani Pharmaceuticals, NIPPOH CHEMICALS CO., LTD and Iofina Plc.

