Potassium Propionate Market 2019 Global Trends, Opportunities, Emerging Technologies and Growth Analysis by Forecast to 2027

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Potassium Propionate Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027

With increasing competitiveness in the food industry, manufacturers are continuously focusing upon new product innovations to suffice the demand for advanced food and beverage products among the consumers. Food preservatives offer an opportunistic platform for manufacturers to broaden their product offerings. They form key component of food processing. Preservatives may be found in natural or synthetic form. Propionates are widely used as preservatives in the limited permissible amounts in food products.

Potassium propionates are potassium salts of propionic acid. Potassium propionate belongs to fatty acid preservative due the presence of propionic acid as its active ingredient. Potassium propionate is widely used in bakery products to enhance their shelf life. The permissible dosage of potassium propionate to be used in bakery product is 0.3%. Apart from bakery products, potassium propionate is used as anti-roping and anti-moulding agents. Apart from chemical synthesis, potassium propionate can be naturally obtained from fermented food by bacteria such as swiss cheese.

Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/13782

Global Potassium Propionate Market: Drivers and Restraints

With changing lifestyle, consumers are drifting towards convenient food options such as processed and canned food products. Thereby, influencing the growth for potassium propionate market as food preservative. Due its preservative properties, potassium propionate helps to increase the shelf life and maintain the quality of the food over the prolonged period of time. The potassium propionate exhibits properties of antimicrobial agent hence, inhibits the growth of microorganisms by retarding their process of acidification. Thereby, preventing contamination of food products. Hence, deriving the growth of the potassium propionate market. Apart from antimicrobial properties, it also helps in inhibiting the growth of molds in animal feed. Potassium propionate is more effective in inhibiting the growth of fungi rather than bacteria. Hence, is considered to be preferred choice among bakery manufacturers. Potassium propionate as form of raw materials in manufacturing of perfumes and plastic.

However, as consumers are drifting towards naturally obtained products. This may hinder the growth of potassium propionate market as it is also available in synthetic form. Moreover, artificial preservatives are associated with health hazards. Potassium propionate is also associated with certain side effects such as it may suppress the immune functions, effects digestive function and may also result in neurotoxicity among children when consumed in high dosage.

Global Potassium Propionate Market: Segmentation

On the basis of end-use, potassium propionate market is segmented into:-

Food & Beverages

Animal Feed

Personal Care

Pesticides

Others

On the basis of application, potassium propionate market is segmented into:-

Food preservative

Mold inhibitor

Antimicrobial agents

Fungicides

Flavoring

Global Potassium Propionate Market: Region wise Outlook

The global potassium propionate market is categorised into seven regions, namely, Western Europe, Eastern Europe Middle East and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, Latin America and, North America. North America accounts for largest share of potassium propionate market. With increased consumption of processed and canned food products, demand for potassium propionate is expected to increase in North America. Asia Pacific region represents to be potential market for the growth of potassium propionate. In Asia Pacific region, Australia is regarded to capture major share of the market due to highest levels of permissible limit to be used as preservative. Thus, presenting an opportunistic platform for the potassium propionate manufactures. Europe also accounts for significant share of potassium propionate market owing to increase use of food preservatives.

Request For TOC Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/13782

Global Potassium Propionate Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent players identified in the global potassium propionate market includes:

Triveni chemicals

Sigma-Aldrich Co.LLC.

A.M Food Chemcial Co., Limited.

Aadhunik Industries

HJTEC International Limited

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (TCI)

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact

Mr. Nachiket

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

E: [email protected] marketresearchreports.biz