Powder Injection Molding (PIM) Market – Analysis and Key Trends 2018 – 2026

Global Powder Injection Molding (PIM) Market: Overview

The demand for power injection molding has increased as it is widely used in manufacturing small components in large quantities. Powder of ceramics, metals or alloys is used in large quantities in this advanced molding technique. In addition, powder injection molding is employed largely in various applications, as it provides high durability and tensile strength to components.

The report on the global powder injection molding market includes all the major factors driving the growth in this market in different regions. The report elucidates on the key ongoing trends in the market and unveils various opportunities that can assists in the growth of this market. Positive and negative both the factors are systematically elucidated in the report to give out the clear picture of the market and how it can grow in the coming years. All the information provided in the report is derived from various authentic sources including journals, podcast, interviews, and various similar platforms. Geographic analysis and competitive landscape is also mentioned in the report help decision makers to take well-informed decisions.

Global Powder Injection Molding (PIM) Market: Trends and Opportunities

Application of metal injection molding has been high in various industries but its significance has recently grown the automotive industry. There is a huge scope of growth of penetration and awareness of MIM in the automotive industry in the coming years. Moreover, other property of powder injecting molders is its capability to withstand high pressure and temperature has fueled its demand in defense and aerospace industries. There is a high demand for powder injection molders in surgical equipment as well.

However, traditional standards and approvals for export might obstruct the growth in the global powder injection molding market. But rapidly growing trade unions between countries might assist the growth in this market.

Global Powder Injection Molding (PIM) Market: Geographic Analysis

In terms geographic analysis, Asia Pacific is projected to lead the market in the coming years. There is huge demand for powder injection molding in the rapidly growing electronic equipment market in this region. Among the various countries, China is likely to create the largest demand for powder injection moldings in the near future. Significant growth in mobile phone industry in China as well as India has also accelerated the growth in this market. Including China and India, South Korea has also offered lucrative growth prospects for this market with the increasing use of powder injection molding in aerospace, automotive, and consumer goods industries.

Global Powder Injection Molding (PIM) Market: Companies Mentioned

This section focuses on the prominent players operating in the global powder injection molding market. It includes all the crucial information related to the competitive landscape, key strategies, and major steps taken by some of the players that will have a significant impact on the market. According to the report, Reaux Medical Molding., Dynacast International, Vibrom, Mahler GmbH, ARC Group Worldwide, Advanced Materials Technologies., ARBURG, Cypress Industries, Fours Industriels B.M.I., and Indo-US MIM Tec Pvt. Ltd. are some of the key players operating in this market.