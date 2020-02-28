Pre-employment Testing Software Global Industry 2019 Market Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

Pre-employment Testing Software Market 2019

Pre-employment testing software gives HR departments and hiring managers the ability to evaluate job candidates quickly with computer based assessments. With pre-employment testing software you can measure a candidate’s job skills, aptitude, and temperament prior to interviews or hiring.

Scope of the Report:

The global Pre-employment Testing Software market is valued at 97.4 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 157.5 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% between 2019 and 2024.

This report studies the Pre-employment Testing Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Pre-employment Testing Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Criteria Corp

ESkill

Interview Mocha

Berke

PAIRIN

Wonderlic

The Hire Talent

Plum

HR Avatar

Stang Decision Systems

Prevue HR Systems

Paycom

Devine Group

Harver

Devskiller

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cloud Based

Web Based

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Large Enterprises

SMEs

