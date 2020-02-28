Protein Films Market 2018 – 2028 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Protein Films Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2028

Protein films have received consideration attention in recent years because of their advantages, including their use as edible packaging materials, over the synthetic films. In addition, protein films can also be used for the individual packaging of small portions of food, particularly products that are not currently individually packaged for practical reasons, such as beans, nuts and cashew nuts. The mechanical properties of protein films are also better than those of polysaccharide and fat-based films because proteins have a unique structure which confers a wider range of functional properties, especially a high intermolecular binding potential. Protein films and coatings are also biodegradable and compostable. As they degrade, they provide a source of nitrogen, which contributes a fertilizer benefit not available with other non-protein-based films and coatings.

Market Dynamics:

To break the protein films a tensile strength is needed which is the pulling force per film cross sectional area. The elongation in the protein films due to the break for the degree at which the film can be stretched before breaking. The factor impacting the growth of protein films market is the Young’s modulus or elastic modulus which provides information about the resistance of a film during deformation. The pH and heating temperature of film solutions had the greatest effect on the physic-chemical and permeability properties of edible films from mung bean protein.

The films produced at pH around 9.50 and heating temperature of 75C for 20 min of heating time exhibited high TS and ?, while WVP FS and PS was lowest. Film color was darker and more yellowish with increase in the pH and heating temperature of film-solution. Protein films can be replacements for synthetic gas barriers, but their mechanical properties still need improvement. Nanotechnology is a viable route to improve both tensile and barrier properties. Nanoparticles and variations at the nanometer scale affect electronic and atomic interactions without changing the chemistry. The water vapor permeability of wheat gluten was improved by including montmorillonite clay nanoparticles, while tensile strength and elastic modulus were also increased.

Market Segmentation:

The Protein Films Market is segmented on three factors, on the basis of material type, geography and in terms of end user type.

Based on material type, the Protein Films market is segmented into:

Collagen films

Gelatin films

Corn zein films

Wheat gluten films

Soy protein films

Casein films

Mung bean protein films

Based on end user type, the Protein Films market is segmented into:

Food & beverages

Pharmaceuticals

On the basis of geographies, the market is segmented across 7 key regions:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East & Africa

Geographically, Protein Films market has been categorized into seven key regions including North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.North America anticipated to be the global leader in terms of demand for Protein Films. The region has endorsed some of the most advanced technologies in protein films industry, and caters wide-scale technological adoption rate. Further with the advent of companies into nanotechnology, demand in the regions Protein Films market is anticipated to shoot up over the end of forecast period. Asia Pacific being home to some of the most prominent global protein films manufacturers also caters huge demand for protein films. With increasing demand for protein films in Western Europe region, amid rising disposable income, demand for protein films with high end features such as protein films market is also on the rise. A large chunk of demand for Protein Films market is expected to come particularly from China and India based protein films manufacturers, as they shift their protein films market towards global standards. Further, many governments in the region have set bold targets to increase usage of protein films in their respective countries. Latin America, on similar lines as APEJ is expected to boost its demand for protein films over the forecast period, fuelling more demand for Protein Films market in the region. Eastern Europe and Middle East & Africa, Protein Films market is also expected to witness gradual growth over the forecast period, as Protein Films manufacturers are expected to gradually set up their manufacturing bases in the region, over the last years of the forecast period.

Key Players:

Some of the prominent market players of protein films market are:

Davisco

Proliant Inc. (USA)

Fonterra (USA)

Tate and Lyle

The Solae Company

Cargill

Werner Mathis USA Inc.

Mocon Inc.

Monosol, LLC

Watson Inc.

