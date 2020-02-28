Protein Ingredients Market 2019 -2025 Future Scenario and the Growth Prospects with Forecast

Global Protein Ingredients Market: Overview

Protein ingredients market between 2017 and 2027. In terms of value, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.5% during the projected period. The primary objective of the report is to offer insights on the advancements in the protein ingredients market. The study demonstrates market dynamics that are expected to influence the current environment and future status of the global protein ingredients market over the forecast period. The primary objective of this report is to offer updates on trends, drivers, restraints, value forecasts, and opportunities for manufacturers operating in the global Protein Ingredients market.

Growing popularity of plant protein ingredients is expected to push certain key products, such as soy and pea proteins to grow at high rates over the forecast period. But this growth is offset by relatively lower overall consumption of plant proteins. Despite the decreasing popularity of gelatin, egg and dairy products are expected to witness considerable demand in the future. Increasing consumer demand for ‘purer’ products with low processing is enabling development of new products such as micellar casein and native whey. The other factors driving the market are increasing adoption of protein ingredients in food and beverage products, and growing consumer preference for fortified foods or foods enriched with protein ingredients.

A section of report discusses the overall competitive landscape of the protein ingredients market. Every protein type has many market leaders, with most of them belonging to Europe or North America. The market is slightly fragmented in Asia Pacific and Latin America. Various barriers to entry in the industry are analyzed and rated on the basis of their impact on the competition level in the market.

Global Protein Ingredients Market: Segmentation

The report analyses the market share of the protein ingredients on the basis of product type, application, product form and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into plant and animal proteins. Plant protein segment is further sub-segmented into soy, wheat, pea and others while the animal protein segment is further sub-segmented into whey protein, casein and caseinates, egg protein and gelatin. Animal protein segment is estimated to account for around 80% revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. Along with high consumption, the high prices of eggs and dairy proteins is the major factor impacting the animal protein segment. Soy proteins sub-segment accounts for significant value and volume share owing to a historically high usage of soy isolate, concentrates and texturized vegetable proteins.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyze on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities. Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global Protein Ingredients market.

A section of the report highlights protein ingredients demand, region-wise. It provides a market outlook for 2017–2027 and sets the forecast within the context of the protein ingredients ecosystem, including the new technological developments as well as product offerings in the global protein ingredients market. This study discusses key region trends contributing to growth of the protein ingredients market globally, as well as analyses the degree to which drivers are influencing the market in each region. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa.

Global Protein Ingredients Market: Competitive Outlook

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view. Key categories of providers covered in the report are protein ingredients suppliers and customers. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the Protein Ingredients space.

Key players in the global protein ingredients market include Protein Ingredients suppliers and customers. Protein Ingredients manufacturers include Solae LLC, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Inc., Glanbia plc, DMV International B.V, Kerry Group plc, ROQUETTE FRERES S.A, Davisco Foods International, Inc., Arla Food Ingredients, and Sterling Biotech Ltd.

