Public Cloud Business Process Services Market 2019 Forecast Analysis by 2024: key Players Accenture, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Cognizant Worldwide Limited, Fujitsu Limited, International Business Machines Corporation

The global public cloud business process services market is expected to grow from USD 5,163.50 million in 2018 to USD 18,124.68 million by the end of 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.65%.The factors attributing to the growth of the market are standardizing software applications and business processes across a company, big data and the push for cloud, need for cost-effective it infrastructure with the high level of and data accessibility, and increased business agility due to an increase in cloud adoption across verticals. However, some factors such as limited domain expertise and awareness, and rising security concerns over data on the cloud may hinder the market growth. The global public cloud business process services market is expected to showcase the opportunities such as enabling effective integration of different business processes, and embed analytical capabilities offering business insights.

The key players profiled in the global public cloud business process services market are Accenture, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Cognizant Worldwide Limited, Fujitsu Limited, International Business Machines Corporation, Kamatera, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, VMware, Inc., and salesforce.com, inc..

In the near future market may face the possible challenges in the growth due to and third party related integration and dependency issues. However, the key players in the market are putting regressive efforts to provide innovative offerings and benchmark strategies in the global public cloud business process services market.

On the basis of function, the global public cloud business process services market is studied across Cloud Payment Services, Customer Management, E-commerce Enablement Services, Finance & Accounting Services, Human Resource Management Services, Industry Operation, and Supply Chain Management Services.

On the basis of industry, the global public cloud business process services market is studied across Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Banking, Financial Services & Insurance, Building, Construction & Real Estate, Consumer Goods & Retail, Education, Energy & Utilities, Government & Public Sector, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Information Technology, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, Telecommunication, and Travel & Hospitality.

On the basis of geography, the global public cloud business process services market is studied across Americas, (United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and Argentina) Europe, Middle East & Africa, (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Italy, and Russia) and Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Australia).

Research objectives:

Analyzing the outlook of the Public Cloud Business Process Services Market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

Public Cloud Business Process Services Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the Public Cloud Business Process Services Market.

Public Cloud Business Process Services Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

