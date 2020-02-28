Push-To-Talk Market Growth, Premium Insight, Industry Trends, Matrix Market Sizing & Forecasts to 2024

Push-to-talk (PTT), also known as press-to-transmit, is a method of having conversations or talking on half-duplex communication lines, including two-way radio, using a momentary button to switch from voice reception mode to transmit mode.Popularly known as PTT, also known as press-to-transmit, Push to Talk (PTT) is a service that enables wireless cell phone users to instantly communicate. Users activate this feature by simply pushing a button. The button switches your cell phone’s mode from voice transmission mode to voice reception mode.

PTT expands wireless coverage from 4G LTE, 4G HSPA+, and 3G to access Wi-Fi networks. For PTT users, the addition of Wi-Fi provides maximum in-building coverage and reduces international communications costs.Modernization of commercial voice and Date projects has led to the increasing demand for Push to talk. Increasing mobile networks projects across the globe, especially in the developing countries is another major factor, driving the growth of the PTT market during the forecast period.

Push-To-Talk market will register a 11.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 8710 million by 2024

Major Key Players in this report are Verizon, AT&T, Sprint Corporation, Ericsson, Iridium, China Telecom, China Mobile Communications Corporation, C Spire, GRID Communications Pte Ltd, KPN, Maxis, HipVoice, Smart Communications, CCM Systems Company Limited

