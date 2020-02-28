Quercetin Market Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2028

Quercetin belongs to flavonoids, a plant pigment which gives colors to many fruits, vegetables, and flowers and is obtained from apples, berries, Brassica vegetables, capers, grapes, onions, shallots, tea, and tomatoes, and many others. Maximum people lack sufficient levels of quercetin through their daily diets so it is an important ingredient in nutritional supplements, food, and beverages. Quercetin helps in reducing inflammation, allergies, body fat and mainly acts as anti-oxidants. Quercetin with various health benefits is used to develop tablet, capsule, injection and so its demand in the pharmaceutical industry is increasing. With expanding knowledge, information and awareness for food safety, individuals are turning towards natural dietary supplements which are expected to build the market for quercetin over the forecast period.

Quercetin has many pharmacological properties including antiviral, antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, anticancer, antioxidant, cardiovascular, protective of the reproductive system and as an anti-obesity agent. They neutralize and kill the free radicals which damage cell membranes, change the DNA structure and also cause cell death. Quercetin is also known to give protection against several degenerative diseases by preventing lipid peroxidation. It is also useful in some allergies such as hives, hay fever as it inhibits allergic and inflammatory substances and also inhibits production and release of histamines. Quercetin exerts antibacterial activity against strains of bacteria known to cause skin, respiratory, gastrointestinal disorders. It is known to inhibit angiogenesis and growth of cancer cells. Quercetin from apple and other vegetables protect brain cells from oxidative stress. It also protects against coronary heart disease which is usually caused by oxidized low-density lipid. It improves bone mineral density and protects from bone loss, weak bone, and others. Quercetin is beneficial for patients suffering from diabetes as it helps in preventing secondary side effects of diabetes such as cataracts, retinopathy, and neuropathy. It serves as gastroprotective agent and helps in treatment and prevention of peptic ulcers. All these properties results in high growth of quercetin market over the forecast period.

The key players operating in the quercetin market are kingherbs Ltd, Natural Anhui Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Xi’an Tianuri Biotech Co. Ltd., Natrol Llc., Hengyang Densen Biotechnology co. ltd., Xi,an Frankherb Biotech Co. Ltd., Nanjing Zelang Medical Technology Co. Ltd., NOW Health Group Inc., Bluebonnet Nutrition Corporation, Wuxi Gorunjie Natural Pharma Co. Ltd., Oregon’s Wild Harvest Ltd., Source Naturals Inc. Due to its increased consumption and a lot of regional manufacturers and suppliers are expected to enter in the market and is expected to make the market more competitive, resulting in scale-up of the quercetin market over the forecast period.

There is an increase in research activities to identify novel uses of quercetin for treating various diseases which are expected to boost the market for quercetin. There is ascend in approvals for utilization of quercetin in tablet manufacturing and so is expected to propel the growth of quercetin market over the forecast period. To boost sports nutrition, Quercefit was designed as a safe delivery system of quercetin which allows greater bioavailability, high absorption, faster action, better efficacy and works effectively at a lower dose. Regions of North America and Europe are expected to be the worldwide market of quercetin due to rise in suppliers and buyers for health care products, functional foods, and dietary supplements. With various applications in the pharmaceutical industry, the market for quercetin is expected to grow positive over the forecast period.