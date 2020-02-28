Research Report and Overview on Wheat Dextrin Market, 2018-2028

Globally few numbers of people consume the recommended and required level of dietary fiber. Wheat dextrin appears to be a convenient and concentrated source of fiber supplements. To develop wheat dextrin, wheat starch is chemically processed and converted to dextrin by heat alone or by heating in presence of suitable acids and buffers. Wheat dextrin market shall witness growth with application in food, cosmetics, pharmaceutical, and adhesive industry. The pharmaceutical consumption of wheat dextrin is expected to increase as it supports heart health, healthy cholesterol, maintain blood sugar and other health benefits. Wheat dextrin as a dietary fiber helps in improving digestion. It is also used in cosmetics for skin and hair care products. People these days have become health conscious and turning towards fat-free products and wheat dextrin is used as a substitute for fat in dairy products.

Wheat dextrin with a versatile application is increasing market demand for its use. Wheat dextrin fiber is soluble in water and can help in lowering the level of bad cholesterol, boost immune function, aids mineral absorption and helps in maintaining the blood sugar level. Thus with various application in pharmaceuticals, the global market for wheat dextrin is expected to grow. In the food industry wheat dextrin is used as a food thickener in packaged sauces, soups, baby food. It is also widely used in textile industry for printing cotton fabrics. The cosmetic industry globally is growing, thus wheat dextrin being used in cosmetics is likely to grow in upcoming years. Individuals with gluten allergy are likely to be more careful while using products with wheat dextrin.

Major industry players in dextrin market include Tate & Lyle PLC, Roquette America Inc,., Sunar Group, Visco starch, True Protein Pty Ltd., GSK Group Companies Plc. (Benefiber), and Millecor. Some of the other prominent companies include Parchemn Fine and Specialty Chemicals, Archer Daniels Midland, Sanstar Bio Crespel & Deiters.

Wheat dextrin with multiple usages is in high demand among consumers and product developers. The major market for wheat dextrin is developing in the food industry, cosmetics, adhesives market and textile industry and dietary products. Wheat dextrin is also being used in medicines as a binding agent and emulsifier, developing a new market into the pharmaceutical industry. Hence the development of wheat dextrin open new doors for companies to flourish in the market over the forecast period with profitable returns.