Research report explores the Medicinal Mushroom Powder Market for the forecast period, 2019-2027

Medicinal mushrooms such as shiitake, reishi, cordyceps, chaga, and others have long been used in Eastern medicine or traditional medicine for their health-promoting properties. These mushrooms are cultivated for their high nutrient profile of protein, vitamins, and other essential nutrients which help regulate immune system, control cholesterol level, improve various body functions, and fight cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and other diseases. With growing demand for functional foods and ready-to-consume food supplements, medicinal mushroom powder has been gaining increasing adoption in the recent times. Further, these mushrooms find rising applications in food and pharmaceutical industries for their antioxidant, anticancer, hepatic-protective, and immune-regulating properties which are expected to impact the development of medicinal mushroom powder market.

New Roots Herbal Inc., Nutra Green Biotechnology Co., Nyishar, Oriveda BV, Amax NutraSource, Inc., Real Mushrooms, Banken Champignons B.V., Hokkaido Reishi Co., Ltd, Mushroom Table, Nikkei Marketing Limited, Chaga Mountain, Inc., Concord Farms, Far West Fungi, Swadeshi Mushroom Spawn, DXN, M/S.MAHAGRO INDIA, Asia Pacific Farm Enterprises, SSD Mushrooms, Om, Organic Mushroom Nutrition, Bonduelle Fresh, Costa Pty Ltd, Lutece Holdings B.V., Okechamp S.A., Shanghai Finc Bio-Tech Inc, and The Mushroom Company are among the key players in the medicinal mushroom powder market.

Increasing consumer interest in healthy food products is expected to directly influence the growth of medicinal mushroom powder market. Growing health awareness along with consumer inclination toward vegan diet has largely contributed to the demand for medicinal mushrooms in the recent years. In addition, emerging functional food trend lined with adoption of ancient eating habits and eastern herbal medicine across the globe is projected to be highly impactful on the global expansion of medicinal mushroom powder market.

As medicinal mushrooms have gained high popularity among a wide range of global population, various industries are continuously focusing on R&D of the fungi. Further, several government organizations and international agencies are encouraging mushroom grower to adopt innovative farming technologies and effectively utilize small areas of cultivable land to enhance mushroom quality. This in turn is likely to contribute to the revenue maximization of medicinal mushroom powder market.