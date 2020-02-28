The report “Rosacea Treatment Industry Is Set to Boom in 2019 And Coming Years”, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

Rosacea is a skin disease that is difficult to treat. This disease is common in women and people with fair skin. The symptoms of rosacea includes flushing and redness in skin, swollen skin, pimples, and, in later stages the skin becomes thicker skin. The cause of the rosacea is not known, but treatment is offered to control the symptoms of the rosacea. Most of the people with rosacea suffers from an eye problem and have red eyes, burning, tears, and itching like symptoms some of them some kind of vision problem. The rosacea occurs when blood vessels expand easily and causes flushing. Some researchers found that people inherit the chance of getting the disease. Some factors than make rosacea worse are heat, alcohol, stress, used of steroids, spicy food and others

The national survey on rosacea was conducted with over 500 patients suffering from rosacea and about 300 dermatologist, the main finding included the patients struggle emotionally and low self-esteem, don’t feel comfortable talking to their physician, and impact their social and psychological life. Economic productivity loss due to skin diseases is increasing at an alarming rate. According to American Academy of Dermatologists (AAD), skin diseases affect not just productivity but confidence levels of patients, creating passive impact on long term work stature. Exemplifying the above point, AAD noted that ~85 Mn Americans were seen by a physician for at least one skin disease in 2013 in the U.S, leading to direct healthcare costs of US$ 75 Bn and loss due to opportunity cost of US$11 Bn. The symptoms of the rosacea, persist for a week and vanishes and then appear after some time. People generally reach out for either self-treatments or prescription support. According to American Academy of Dermatologists, 90% of the people, who seek professional help, tend to show 40-50% improvement within at least three months.

Mostly people confuse rosacea from acne, so right diagnosis is necessary. Antibiotics are used as a common treatment for rosacea. Antibiotics ease swelling and inflammation. The rosacea is controlled by applying skin creams, laser treatment and others. Lifestyle changes such as lack of physical exercise, limiting alcohol intake, etc., may also help in the treatment process. Rising uptake of combination treatments increased through push sales strategies followed by manufacturers to clinicians directly. This can fuel revenue growth. Rosacea on face is a prominent case creating huge demand. According to National Rosacea Society (NRS), 16 million people suffer from in United States suffer from symptoms of rosacea. Incidentally, the higher the number of family members with rosacea, the higher is the probability of affectation.

The global Rosacea treatment market is segmented on basis of treatment type, disease condition, distribution channel and geography

Segment by Treatment Type

Oral Therapy

Tetracycline

Doxycycline

Minocycline

Amoxicillin

Tretinoin

Tazarotene

Adapalene

Others

Topical Therapy

Sodium Sulfacetamide

Azelaic acid

Brimonidine

Metronidazole

Steroid Creams

Others

Segment by Disease Indication

Erythematotelangiectatic Rosacea

Papulopustular Rosacea

Phymatous Rosacea

Ocular Rosacea

Segment by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Drug Stores

Retail Pharmacy

E-commerce

Global Rosacea treatment market is segmented by treatment type, disease indication and distribution channel. Based on the treatment type, global Rosacea treatment market is segmented as oral therapy and topical therapy. Oral therapy includes drugs such as tetracycline, doxycycline, minocycline, amoxicillin and others. Topical therapy includes drugs such as sodium sulfacetamide, azelaic acid, brimonidine and others. Based on disease indication, the rosacea treatment market is segmented as erythematotelangiectatic rosacea, papulopustular rosacea, phymatous rosacea and ocular rosacea. On the basis of distribution channel, the global Rosacea treatment market is segmented into hospital pharmacy, drug stores, retail pharmacy and e-commerce. Rise in incidence of rosacea, increased awareness of healthcare professional and new product launch is said to drive the global rosacea treatment market during the forecast period. Whereas inadequate access to health care, cost and availability of essential medicines and lack of standardized tools for diagnosis and treatment will hamper the growth of global rosacea treatment market.

By Geography, the global rosacea treatment market is segmented into five broad regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is estimated to lead the global Rosacea treatment market due to rise in incidence of rosacea in United States, about 16 Mn people suffer from the symptoms of rosacea. In the U.S., a large base of population, especially youngsters, suffer from various skin disorders such as acne vulgaris, psoriasis, rosacea and other skin related disease/infection. These disorders are characterized by left over scars during the recovery, and affect the appearance and confidence of the youngsters as well as the other age groups. Europe market is also projected to experience high growth in the near future. Asia Pacific market is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising standard of living, lifestyle changes, rise in aesthetics procedure and focusing on healthcare expenditures.

Some of the major players in global rosacea treatment market are Allergan Plc., Galderma S.A., and Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Bayer AG, Dermik Laboratories, Inc., Mayne Pharma, Merz Pharmaceuticals GmbH and Others.

