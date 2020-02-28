Safety Signs Market 2019 New Innovations, Research and Growth Factor till 2024

A safety sign is an information or instruction pertaining to safety and health in workplace or commercial space. It is conveyed by means of a signboard, a distinguishable color, an illuminated or an acoustic signage, a verbal communication, or a hand sign.

Safety Signs are crucial in any work environment. The primary importance of displaying Safety Signs is to prevent injury and ensure staff and visitors are well aware of the possible dangers and hazards ahead in certain situations and/or environments.Safety signs are being developed with innovations in material and source of power. One trend in the market is product development. Safety signs are witnessing product development in the form of material used as well as source of power. For instance, solar safety signs were introduced in which the boards are sourced by a PV panel that ignites safety signs, making them visible. Furthermore, batteries are used to store solar energy in daytime that can be later used in night-time to power safety signs.

Safety Signs market will register a 5.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2160 million by 2024

Major Key Players in this report are Accuform Manufacturing, Brady, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Japan Green Cross, Northern Safety, Unit Safety Signs, Big Beam Emergency Systems, Ecoglo International, ComplianceSigns, Brimar Industries, Tsukushi-Kobo, National Marker Company, Jalite, EverGlow GmbH, ZING Green Safety Products, INCOM, Viking Signs, Axnoy Industries

