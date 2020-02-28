Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Market 2019 Global Trends, Size, Opportunities, Sales Revenue, Emerging Technologies and Growth Analysis by Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario:

The self-learning neuromorphic chip market is expected to grow at approximately USD 2 Billion by 2023, at 14% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

IBM a prominent player in self-learning neuromorphic chip market has designed a brain like neuromorphic chip. The chip functions better at image recognition, it is able to accurately classify data much more efficiently, from an energy perspective as compare to traditional processor architectures. The chip can be used in new applications such as mobile computing, IoT, robotics, autonomous cars, and HPC. Qualcomm a key and up-coming player in self-learning neuromorphic chip market. It has designed a Zeroth neuromorphic chip program. The company focuses on signing up researchers this year to test its latest technology. HRL Laboratories, LLC, announced that it will continue to develop innovative electronics products and solutions that simulate the cognitive capabilities of biological intelligence in the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s (DARPA) Systems of Neuromorphic Adaptive Plastic Scalable Electronics, or SyNAPSE program. The company has also shared their views on up-coming neuromorphic technology. It stated that researchers in the company developed brain-like microcircuitry in hardware and also manufactures very low-power neuron CMOS circuits, that became the foundation for large-scale neuromorphic circuits.

The regional wise segmentation of Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Market consists of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America is one of the most competitive markets across the globe with various regional players and a few large international players in self-learning neuromorphic chip market. Europe region is growing with a slow pace in hardware market. Emerging economies from countries such as Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Benelux and Spain is driving self-learning neuromorphic chip market. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is also expected to have potential growth in the forecast period due to increasing investment of major players in self-learning neuromorphic chip market.

Get Free Sample Report of Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Market Research Report- Global Forecast 2023 @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4365

Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Market Key Players:

The prominent players in the self-learning neuromorphic chip market are – IBM (U.S.), Qualcomm (U.S.), HRL Laboratories (U.S.), General Vision (U.S.), Numenta (U.S.), Hewlett-Packard (U.S.), Samsung Group (South Korea), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Applied Brain Research Inc. (U.S.), Brainchip Holdings Ltd. (U.S.) and others.

Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Market Segmentation

The self-learning neuromorphic chip market has been segmented on the basis of application and vertical. By application segment the signal recognition application is expected to drive the market. The signal recognition technology can be used in commercial, healthcare, consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace and defense and industries. The advancements in image recognition technology and its application in numerous application such as portable devices, home automation, robotics and digital health is propelling the market. The chip is used in image sensor that compose of back side illumination is used in smartphones and tablet computer owing to its focus speed of 300ms or less and low lighting condition.

Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Market Research Analysis:

Regional analysis for self-learning neuromorphic chip market is studied in different geographic regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World. North America region is the prominent player in the self-learning neuromorphic chip market due to advanced technological implementation in hardware system. Owing to the presence of major market players, large market of image recognition and implementation of self-learning neuromorphic chip in numerous application such as wearables, consumer electronics, medical, aerospace and others is driving the market. European region is growing with a slow pace in the self-learning neuromorphic chip market. Asia-Pacific region is expected to be fastest growing region in the self-learning neuromorphic chip market owing to advanced infrastructure development from countries such as China and India that is boosting the market growth. Increasing urbanization, business expansion across and industrial developments is driving the growth of self-learning neuromorphic chip market in the region.

Get Full Report of Self-Learning Neuromorphic Chip Market Research Report- Global Forecast [email protected] https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/self-learning-neuromorphic-chip-market-4365

Intended Audience

Investors and consultants

System Integrators

Government Organizations

Research/Consultancy firms

Technology solution providers

IT Solution Providers

Original Equipment Manufacturers

Table of Contents

1 Market Introduction

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Scope of Study

1.2.1 Research Objective

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.2.3 Limitations

1.3 Market Structure

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Type

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research

2.4 Forecast Model

2.4.1 Market Data Collection, Analysis & Forecast

2.4.2 Market Size Estimation

Continues…

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

Phone: +91 841 198 5042

Mail: [email protected]