Smart Commercial Drone: A Highly Demanded Technology for Traffic Congestion Analysis and Management

The global smart commercial drone market is prophesied to increase growth on the back of the rising number of applications in agriculture, mapping, and e-commerce. Increasing investment in technology birthing advanced collision avoidance systems that help with easy maneuverability in cities could set the tone for valuable growth of the global smart commercial drone market. Availability of stable flight platforms required for aerial photography owing to the improving investment scenario in emerging economies is projected to create opportunities in the global smart commercial drone market.

Some of the other important applications of smart commercial drone are mapping, media, entertainment, disaster management, oil and gas, and law enforcement. There are various types of smart commercial drone available on the global market, viz. rotary blades and fixed wing.

The U.S. government is making desperate efforts to reduce traffic congestion and ease the process of delivering packages and medical products. 10 selectees for the Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Integration Pilot Program (IPP) of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) were announced in May 2018. The vision of involving smart commercial drones in easing up day-to-day activities is expected to positively impact the growth of the global market.

High Initial Investment to Dampen Growth of Smart Commercial Drone Market

The global smart commercial drone market is forecast to leverage the advent of cloud-based data applications and services. However, there could be a handful of growth restraints looming over the global smart commercial drone market as a threat. For instance, expensive initial investment required to use smart commercial drone is predicted to hamper the demand in the global market. On the other hand, there is a whole lot of capital required to research and develop platforms and technologies to help a smart commercial drone fly. Furthermore, lack of internet connectivity in some countries could create a slack in the demand for smart commercial drone because it is controlled remotely.

In addition, there are a number of security and other regulations that restrict the use of smart commercial drone. Nonetheless, the increasing use of smart commercial drone in military applications is prognosticated to create strong growth prospects in the global market. Although smart commercial drone requires high investment, it is considered to be cheaper as well as safer than manned aircrafts.

North America Witnesses Increased Application in Crime Scene Investigation

Asia Pacific is envisaged to exhibit quicker growth in the smart commercial drone market. This could be due to the rise in the adoption of smart commercial drone in e-commerce, which is currently a booming sector in the region. India, China, and Japan could be among leading countries encouraging the growth of the Asia Pacific smart commercial drone market.

Followed by Asia Pacific and Europe, North America is envisioned to could be a dominant region for the smart commercial drone market. High presence of key manufacturers and focus on technology could be primary factors supporting the rise of North America in the smart commercial drone market. Smart commercial drone is largely adopted in the region for a number of applications such as crime scene investigation, congestion analysis, and traffic management.