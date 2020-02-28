Smart Money Investing in the Financial Services Industry: Moving Towards Bright Future

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Smart Money Investing in the Financial Services Industry – Q4 2018: Tracking M&A, venture capital, and private equity investments globally” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

GlobalDatas “Smart Money Investing in the Financial Services Industry – Q4 2018”, report provides detailed analysis of investment activities in financial services industry globally during the fourth quarter of 2018.

The report provides comprehensive coverage of investment activities including mergers, acquisitions, asset transactions, venture financing and private equity, both in terms of deal value and volume. It also provides a global snapshot of investment trends in sectors including banking, payments, insurance and wealth management, and information on best practices followed by market participants in the form of case studies.

The report brings together GlobalDatas research and analysis expertise to allow stakeholders to identify investment dynamics in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and other regions.

The report provides insights into investment activities in the financial services industry around the world in Q4 2018, including –

– A global snapshot of investment trends in the global financial services industry.

– Comprehensive coverage of deal types including mergers, acquisitions, asset transactions, venture financing and private equity.

– Detailed insights into deal activities in sectors including banking, payments, insurance and wealth management.

– Information on the regional dynamics of investments in the financial services industry.

Scope

– The global financial services industry registered an increase in M&A activity both in terms of deal count and deal value in Q4 2018. Deal count rose by 10.2% to 640 deals, while deal value registered 10.7% growth to $58.7bn in Q4 2018.

– The number of venture financing deals nearly doubled from 209 in Q3 2018 to 401 in Q4 2018.

– Private equity deals recorded sluggish growth in deal count in Q4 2018, growing by just 2.2% to 94 deals in Q4 2018, in comparison to 92 deals in Q3 2018.

Table of Contents

M&A Deals in the Global Financial Services Industry

Global M&A deal highlights, Q4 2018

Key takeaways

Examples highlighting investment avenues

Venture Capital Funding in the Global Financial Services Industry

Global venture capital funding highlights, Q4 2018

Key takeaways

Examples highlighting investment avenues

Private Equity Investments in the Global Financial Services Industry

Global private equity investment highlights, Q4 2018

Key takeaways

Examples highlighting investment avenues

