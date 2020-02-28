Sodium Adipate Market Cost Analysis, Revenue And Highlights On Evolution With Its Important Types And Application 2027

Marketresearchreports.biz has added a new research report on the “Sodium Adipate Market Research- Opportunities, Growth Analysis By 2027” to its collection.

With blooming industrialization, various new chemicals are being explored and focus is being shifting towards the by-products obtained from the existing chemical compounds. Sodium adipate is being obtained from salt of adipic acid through the oxidation process of fats. Adipic acid is a basic chemical compound which has widespread applications and is synthetically manufactured from the combination of cyclohexanone and cyclohexanol. Sodium adipate can be obtained both naturally and synthetically. The most common natural source of sodium adipate are sugar cane and beets. The products derived from sodium adipate are also available as halal product derived from soy fat. Sodium adipate is majorly used for various industrial application. Moreover, it is significantly used as food preservative in the form of acidity regulator and gelling agent. Hence, helps to maintain the adequate pH of the food products. Besides food & beverage industry, sodium adipate is extensively used in the manufacturing of nylon. Thus offering broad spectrum of applications.

Global Sodium Adipate Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing product innovation and development across various industries is expected to propel the growth of sodium adipate market. Increasing inclination of processed food among consumers has significantly upsurge the market for food preservatives. Sodium adipate is significantly used to regulate the pH of the food thereby, prolonging the shelf life of the preserved food products. Moreover, it is used as dietetic food additive along with the manufacturing of jams and jellies by acting as acidulating agent, thereby adding a smooth texture and tart taste to the food products. The synthetic form of sodium adipate is used in the beverages as it provides fizz to the bottled drinks. Hence, broad array of application in form of flexible food additive is expected to upwell the growth of sodium adipate market. The acidity regulatory property of sodium adipate finds extensive use in pharmaceutical industry in the manufacturing of lozenges. Furthermore, sodium adipate is extensively used in the manufacturing of nylon 66, which is further processed in form of fibre and used across various industrial applications such as carpeting, clothing and automobile tire cords and in laundry to reduce the hardness of the detergent. Hence, versatile application and properties contributes to the growth of sodium adipate market.

However, the permissible limit for sodium adipate isup to 5 mg/kg body weight. Hence, lack of technical expertise among manufacturer may lead to excessive amount of sodium adipate content in the products which may result in mild skin irritation, toxicity and also elevate levels of adipic acid in urine particularly patients suffering from aciduria and diabetes, thereby restraining the growth facets for sodium adipate market. Moreover, as consumers are drifting towards naturally-derived products, the synthetic form of sodium adipate may suffer a decline in its growth. Thereby, affecting the overall growth prospects of sodium adipate market.

Global Sodium Adipate Market: Segmentation

On the basis of source, sodium adipate market is segmented into:-

Natural

Synthetic

Halal

On the basis of end use, sodium adipate market is segmented into:-

Food & Beverage

Textile

Industrial

Others

On the basis of application, sodium adipate market is segmented into:-

Thickening agent

Gelling agent

Buffering agent

Acidity regulator

Global Sodium Adipate Market: Region wise Outlook

The global sodium adipate market is categorised into seven regions, namely, Western Europe, Eastern Europe Middle East and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, Latin America and North America. Asia Pacific region represents optimistic region for the growth of sodium adipate market. As Asia Pacific represents green pastures for the manufactures due to easy trade flows and high opportunity for investment. North America holds significant share of the sodium adipate market. With increasing consumer preference towards natural products, the market for products manufactured from natural source of sodium adipate is expected to record upwelling growth during the forecast period. Europe also majorly accounts for sodium adipate market. With drifting interest of consumers towards preserved food, the market for food preservative is experiencing a significant growth. Thereby, propelling the market for sodium adipate market during the forecast period. Some of the prominent players identified in the global sodium adipate market includes Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC. and Dr. Paul Lohmann GmbH KG.

