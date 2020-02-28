Stevia Market – Bringing Taste Balance with Natural Sweetness

The global stevia market is prophesied to expand with the rising awareness about vital health benefits of the sugar substitute. Stevia finds lucrative applications in the food and beverage industry. There are several advantages associated with the use of stevia, which include flavor enhancement, similar color, reduction in calories, sugar replacement, good texture, and more sweetness. One of the most attractive advantages of stevia is that it has low calories. Moreover, its unique taste enhancing the taste of foods it is used in is expected to push the demand for stevia.

Announced in November 2018, an animal, plant, and food safety agreement signed between Kenya and China is said to allow Kenyan stevia farmers to sell the sweetener to one of Asia’s biggest markets. In this regard, it could be said that promising government norms and trade agreements between countries may provide impetus to the global stevia market.

Wide Availability of Stevia Products with Modern Retailers Bodes Well

The global stevia market is anticipated to gather pace in relation to growth due to the strong availability of the sugar substitute in different parts of the world. The global stevia market could leverage the increasing availability of the products in modern retail outlets. The demand in the global stevia market is predicted to propel as people become increasingly aware about the availability of low-calorie sweeteners. The growth of the global stevia market could become prominent with the swelling demand for antioxidants and natural ingredients.

However, the expensiveness of the COLEX process performed for the formulation of the products is projected to arrest the expansion of the global stevia market. The requirement of highly skilled workers could be another factor slowing down the growth of the global stevia market. Nonetheless, the global stevia market is prognosticated to create opportunities with the rising focus on research and development. Companies are exploring new ways to improve the flavor of stevia products and come up with innovative stevia variants. Increasing use of stevia in the production of zero-calorie products is also foretold to stoke the demand in the global stevia market.

High Demand for Stevia in China Catapults Asia Pacific Market

The stevia market is envisaged to witness Europe exhibiting a strong growth rate for the next few years because of the rise in the number of health-conscious consumers. Nevertheless, Asia Pacific could rank higher in the stevia market as China is forecast to significantly increase the demand in the coming years. Following Asia Pacific could be North America showing decent progress in the stevia market. On the other hand, Latin America is foreseen to register an aggressive growth rate in the stevia market. The reason for this could be the telling demand in Latin America countries such as Paraguay, Uruguay, Columbia, Brazil, and Peru.

Manufacturers are envisioned to take advantage of the rising demand for stevia due to the high prevalence of diabetes across the globe. Stevia does not increase blood sugar levels significantly and carries a very low glycemic index. Thus, it could be a product of choice among diabetics.