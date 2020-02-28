Streaming Media Device Market is Projected to Grow at a Substantial Rate by 2025

Global Streaming Media Devices Market: Overview

This report provides an analysis of the global streaming media device market for the period of 2015 to 2025, wherein the period from 2017 to 2025 comprises the forecast period and 2016 is the base year. Data for 2015 is provided as historical information. The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing a major role in the growth of streaming media device market over the forecast period. It also highlights various drivers, restraints and opportunities expected to influence the market’s growth during the said period. The study provides a holistic perspective on the market’s growth in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (Mn Units), across different geographical regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

Streaming media devices are especially designed to play, stream and control video-sharing websites such as Hulu, You Tube and Netflix. This media device enables consumers to associate a video display device to the internet, to easily access online available contents. Currently, vendors are more focused on aiding organizations of all sizes with an aim to drive business creativity by rapidly transforming ideas into advanced and secure omni channel applications. The streaming media device market is experiencing growth owing to factors such as easy connectivity with electronic devices, growing assimilation of digital content with streaming media devices and growing adoption of cloud services. The incorporation of the streaming media devices with digital video content, offers flexibility to watch or listen the video/audio files anytime. Adoption of cloud services to improve mobility and portability of the media devices is growing rapidly.

Global Streaming Media Devices Market: Drivers and Restraints

The market overview section of the report showcases the market dynamics and trends such as the drivers, restraints and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market. The report also provides ecosystem analysis and key market indicators for the streaming media device market. The streaming media device market data estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the market growth.

Global Streaming Media Devices Market: Segmentation

Streaming media device market is bifurcated by type, by application, by end-use and by geography. By type, the global streaming media device market is categorized into smart TV’s, gaming console and media streamers. Among these, smart TV and gaming console segment are the major segments which are expected to fuel the growth of streaming media device market over the forecast period. The application based segmentation includes gaming, real-time entertainment, social networking, e-learning and web browsing. On the basis of end-use, the streaming media device market is segmented into commercial and residential.

Global Streaming Media Devices Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also includes competitive profiling of the key players associated with the streaming media device around the globe. The important business strategies adopted by them, their market positioning, financials, SWOT analysis and recent developments have also been identified in the research report. The competitive landscape section of the report also gives an overview about the major contributing regions/countries by these key players in order to strengthen their market position in the future.

The major players in the global streaming media player market includes Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Sony Corporation, Roku, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., LG Electronics, Inc., Apple, Inc. and Philips Electronics. Details such as financials, business strategies, SWOT analysis, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players has been duly provided as part of company profiling.

