Technical and Educational Breakthroughs of 2019

Technology is advancing at rapid speeds, and one of the industries that are benefiting is education. Education has seen several breakthrough moments int ech 2019. The benefits of these breakthroughs are already visible, but there is much more to come.

Here is a look at some of the notable breakthrough in educational technology this year from 123 Term Papers.

Personalized Learning

Hundreds of thousands of kids in school today suffer from dyslexia. Many more also cannot keep up with, or conform to, the current education system. Fortunately, personalized learning has been making significant breakthroughs this year.

Several apps designed to help students with personalized learning have been launched this year. One app, in particular, Dragon Speak, has made several advances in its applications. This app enables students suffering from dyslexia to overcome spelling hurdles by turning their speech into words – in other words, dyslexic students do not have to write to express themselves in the written word. It also reads the text for dyslexic students so that they don’t have to struggle with identifying the written words. It is helping dyslexic students to catch up with their peers.

Other apps designed for personalized learning are assessing students’ capabilities and coming up with programs to help them overcome their weaknesses. Soon these apps will leverage the capabilities of artificial intelligence, and learning will become a whole lot easier for everyone.

Augmented and Virtual Realities

Augmented and virtual realities are seeking to revolutionize how students learn. For instance, virtual reality can expose students to seemingly life-like environments that may be crucial to their studies. It can also give learners greater flexibility in performing experiments. As long as something can be recreated to enhance learning, virtual reality can do it.

Augmented and virtual realities have been in use in the education industry for some time now. However, 2019 has been different as Google has made significant advances in its Google Expeditions program. Google Expeditions is currently running over 900 expeditions with simulations recreated from all over the globe, and more are to come. It has also penetrated more schools and hopes to make the program available to all schools and students in the near future.

Augmented and virtual reality technologies are available only in a few schools owing to the technology’s high cost. This, however, is changing. App developers are coming up with cheap AR and VR apps that run on ordinary smart phones. Gadget manufacturers are also making cheaper and safer equipment required for use with AR and VR. Hopefully, all schools will soon be able to afford this technology and make the best use of it.

5G Technology

5G technology is finally here. It is the fifth generation of wireless technology. It has been taunted as the next frontier in wireless communication.

5G comes with many promises. It will make the transfer of information almost instant. For education, it will make immersive learning easier and more efficient. For instance, a virtual reality app and device using 5G technologies will be capable of recreating better and more realistic experiences that can give students truly immersive learning experience. Additionally, students learning online will be able to connect much better and get faster and easier access to education databases. And, hopefully, teachers will be able to attend class from anywhere in the form of holograms – hopefully!

Currently, however, 5G is available only in a few select places owing to political and corporate squabbles. Soon, however, the network will be rolled out across the world, and the education sector will be able to leverage its advantages – this may be realized before the end of 2019.

Security

There have been growing threats against schools and students. These threats have been disrupting learning. However, authorities are stepping in and increasing security around schools. Students’ activities on the web are also being monitored to identify signs of potential threats.

2019 is still young, and technology is advancing in leaps and bounds. These are just some of the current breakthroughs in education technology. At the base of these developments are the many emerging academic help websites.

Picture

https://www.pexels.com/photo/woman-standing-while-carrying-laptop-1181354/