Technology Updates of Global Ultra Supercritical Thermal Power Unit Market 2019-2025

By definition, ultra supercritical power plant operate above critical pressure of 3208 psia (pound per square inch absolute) and requires less coal per megawatt of energy generation every hour. This directly results in lower emissions, lower fuel cost per megawatt, and higher efficiency of energy generation.

Ultra supercritical configuration holds good for steam power plant as well. Advent of ultra-supercritical steam generation reflects upon increase in steam cycle efficiency. This translates into reduced fuel consumption, less solid waste, increased reagent consumption, low water consumption, and reduced operating costs. So much so, ultra supercritical is considered most efficient steam cycle technology available today.

Further, incorporation of digital technologies with ultra-supercritical thermal power plants has further expanded efficiency. This boosts ultra supercritical thermal power unit market.

