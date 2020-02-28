Telecommunication Equipment Cabinet and Racks Market – Increasing Construction of Data Centers In Order To Store Increasing Amount of Data Drives Demand

As the telecommunication industry continues to evolve, telecommunication equipment cabinet and racks within enterprises are experiencing growing demand. The explosion of connected devices and emergence of a new era of network including the commercial rollout of fifth generation wireless network technologies (5G) is creating significant opportunities in the telecommunication sector. 5G technology is expected to play a critical role in various mobile technologies including Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, and many others. The telecom ecosystem is expecting IoT to play an important role in the future growth of the telecommunication equipment cabinet and racks market.

The need for efficient telecom systems has led to the increasing demand for high density servers and networking applications, thereby leading to the demand for telecommunication equipment cabinet and racks. Telecommunication products are designed to provide extensive service over diverse conditions. The telecommunication equipment cabinet and racks usually range from protected outside plant (OSP) cabinets, controlled central offices (COs), strand-mounted enclosures, and open pedestals. The design of the equipment to be enclosed in the cabinet decides the level of environmental protection the cabinets provide. In order to achieve the optimum performance, the right match between cabinet protection and equipment requirements must be reached. Thus, various telecom operators are focusing on investing in highly reliable and efficient telecommunication equipment cabinet and racks for optimum performance.

A major driver boosting the growth of the global telecommunication equipment cabinet and racks market is the increasing construction of data centers in order to store increasing amounts of data. According to a study by Cisco Systems Inc. titled Cisco Visual Networking Index: Forecast and Trends, 2017 – 2022, global annual IP traffic is expected to reach 4.8 ZB per year or 396 Exabytes (EB) in 2022 up from 1.5 ZB per year, or 122 EB per month in 2017. This growth is expected at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26% from 2017 to 2022. The growth is majorly driven by the increasing number of wireless and mobile devices globally. This growth of data has led to the demand of efficient telecommunication tools, thereby leading to the growth of the telecommunication equipment cabinet and racks market.

The global telecommunication equipment cabinet and racks market can be categorized based on component, product type, rack/dimension size, enterprise size, end-use industry, and region. On the basis of component, the telecommunication equipment cabinet and racks market can be classified into hardware and services. The services segment can further be classified into installation services, integration services, and maintenance and support services. Based on product type, the telecommunication equipment cabinet and racks market can be classified into racks/cabinets and accessories.

Racks/cabinets can be further classified into networking racks, open frame racks, servers, ESTI, outdoor cabinets, customized racks, and others. In terms of accessories, the telecommunication equipment cabinet and racks market can be bifurcated into doors, mounting and superstructure, drawers and shelves. Based on rack/dimension size, the market can be classified into 4U, 6U, 12U, 15U, 24U, 30U, 36U, 42U, 45U, and others. In terms of enterprise size, the telecommunication equipment cabinet and racks market can be classified into large enterprises and small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Based on region, the global telecommunication equipment cabinet and racks market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.