The Evolution of Global Painting Robots Market 2019-2025
This report presents the worldwide Painting Robots market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Supply chain of the painting robot market begins from its manufacturing in factories. The machine is majorly made up of titanium metal, carbon fiber, steel and iron. The manufacturing process involves designing, fabrication, assembly, linkage of small parts and installation. After the manufacturing the machine is tested and then it is supplied to various automobile plants for its usage. It is widely use to paint the different parts of four wheelers.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Kawasaki Robotics
ABB
Durr Systems
Fanuc
Yaskawa
Kuka Robotics
CMA Robotics
Staubli
Epistolio S.r.l
Krautzberger
Painting Robots Breakdown Data by Type
Floor-mounted Painting Robot
Wall-mounted Painting Robot
Rail-mounted Painting Robot
Others
Painting Robots Breakdown Data by Application
Automotive
Aerospace
Construction
Others
Painting Robots Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Painting Robots Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
