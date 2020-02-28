Umbilical Cord Blood Banking Market to Hold a High Potential for Growth by 2025

This report on umbilical cord blood banking market studies the current as well as future prospects of the market globally. The stakeholders of this report include companies and intermediaries engaged in the manufacture, commercialization, providing storage services of umbilical cord blood storage such as public cord blood banks and private cord blood banks as well as new entrants planning to enter this market.

This report comprises an elaborate executive summary along with a market snapshot providing overall information of various segments and sub-segments considered in the scope of the study. This section also provides the overall information and data analysis of the global umbilical cord blood banking market with respect to the leading market segments based on type of storage, major application segment, end-user, and geographies.Based on type of storage, the umbilical cord blood banking market has been majorly segmented into: public cord blood banks and private cord blood banks. In terms of application, the umbilical cord blood banking market divided into cancers, blood disorders, metabolic disorders, immune disorders, osteopetrosis, and others. In terms of end-users, the umbilical cord blood banking market has been broadly classified into hospitals (Medical Applications), pharmaceutical research (Drug Discovery), and research institutes (Scientific Research).

Each of the market segments have been extensively analyzed based on the market related factors such as increasing adoption rate of umbilical cord blood banking and stem cell therapy, technological advancement, and growing number of use of stem cells therapy in various applications. Moreover, historical year-on-year growth have been taken into consideration while estimating the market size. The market size and forecast in terms of US$ million for each segment has been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.



Global Umbilical Cord Blood Banking Market: Scope of Report

The market overview section of the report explores the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that currently have a strong impact on the Umbilical Cord Blood Banking Market and could influence the market in the near future. Market attractiveness analysis has been provided in the market overview section in order to explain the intensity of competition in the market across different geographies. The competitive scenario among different market players is evaluated through market share analysis in the competitive landscape section of the report. All these factors would help market players to take strategic decisions in order to strengthen their positions and expand their shares in the global Umbilical Cord Blood Banking Market.

Global Umbilical Cord Blood Banking Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, umbilical cord blood banking market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market size and forecast for each of these regions has been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The report also provides with market size and forecast for major countries in the respective regions. A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining the market growth and future opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. This section of the report also provides with market attractiveness analysis, porter’s five forces analysis, and market share analysis by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global umbilical cord blood banking market.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The key findings section included in the report would assist existing market players in expanding their market shares, and new companies in establishing their presence in the global umbilical cord blood banking market. The report also profiles key players operating in the umbilical cord blood banking market which are CBR Systems, Inc., ViaCord Inc., China Cord Blood Corporation, Cord Blood America, Inc., Cryo-Cell International, Inc., Cryo-Save AG, Cordlife Group Ltd., Vita 34 AG, LifeCell, StemCyte Inc., and other prominent companies.

