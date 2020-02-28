Urine Sediment Analyzers Market Development Trends, Key Manufacturers and Competitive Analysis 2017-2025

Urine sediment analysis is a method to predict the health status of renal and genitourinary functions. Urine analysis is one of the most commonly performed diagnostic procedure in clinical practices to detect the presence of chronic diseases. Urine sediment refers to substances such as bacteria, mucus, salt (calcium oxalate), calcium carbonate, magnesium phosphate and calcium phosphate, protein, and amino acid. The urine sediment can be obtained by centrifuging the urine sample using centrifuge equipment. Diverse medical conditions diagnosed with the help of urine sediment analysis are urinary tract infections, presence of kidney stones, and other metabolic disorders such as diabetes. Conventional urine sediment analysis methods such as analysis under coverslip or in a chamber are hectic, uncertain, and time consuming procedures. Moreover, manual urine analysis requires well-trained and experienced staff. The automation of technology in the urine sediment analyzers has helped in the reduction of time and labor required for urine sediment analysis. Image-based automated urine sediment analyzers are able to isolate, identify, and characterize particles on the screen. Hence, the increasing adoption of automatic urine sediment analyzers is propelling the market growth of urine sediment analyzers. Technological innovations are creating new market opportunities for key players. However, high cost of automatic urine sediment analyzers is restricting the growth of the global urine sediment analyzers market.

The global urine sediment analyzers market is segmented based on product type, application, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the market is categorized into fully automatic urine sediment analyzers and semiautomatic urine sediment analyzers. The fully automatic urine sediment analyzers segment is further classified into microscopic urine sediment analyzers and flow-cytometric urine sediment analyzers. In terms of application, the market is classified into urinary tract infections, diabetes, kidney diseases, hypertension, and others. The urinary tract infections segment dominates the global urine sediment analyzers market. However, the diabetes segment is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing incidence of diabetes especially in countries such as Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. In terms of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers, and clinical pathological laboratories. The diagnostic centers and clinical pathology laboratories segments are expected to hold major share of the global market for urine sediment analyzers during the forecast period owing to increasing number of tests performed in the clinical and pathology laboratories.

Geographically, the global urine sediment analyzers market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global market owing to growing incidence of renal disorders, rising prevalence of diabetes, increasing per capita health care spending, and growing adoption of new and advanced technologies in the U.S. Europe is the second largest market for urine sediment analyzers. Asia Pacific is considered as an emerging market, especially the emerging economies of the region such as China, India, and Japan, owing to the increasing number of diagnostic centers and pathological laboratories, growing medical tourism, and rising health care awareness among the people.

Key players operating in the global urine sediment analyzers market include Beckman Coulter, Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., DIRUI.com.cn., 77 Elektronika Kft., Bayer AG, A. Menarini Diagnostics S.r.l., Sysmex Corporation, URIT Medical, ARKRAY, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., and Xuzhou Dongjiu Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. The key strategies adopted by leading market players are mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and collaboration with the related organizations to increase their business. For instance, in 2010, Sysmex Corporation and ARKRAY collaborated to develop a fully automated and integrated urine analyzer, which combines both urine chemistry and sediment analysis in a single instrument.