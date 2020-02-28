Vehicle Backup Cameras 2019 Global Market – Challenges, Drivers, Outlook, Growth Opportunities – Analysis to 2024

Vehicle Backup Cameras Market 2019

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Vehicle Backup Cameras is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly over the next five years, will reach million US$ in 2024, from million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Vehicle Backup Cameras in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Pyle

Hopkins

Garmin

Esky

BUYEE

Nitro

Orion

Peak

Pioneer

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Wired

Wireless

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

The automotive sector is so dynamic and vast that had it been a country, it would have been among the largest economies of the world. Employing millions of people across the globe, it accounts for the employment of a significant percentage of the global population. Rigorous experiments have turned ideas into reality, which are entering the mainstream as automotive products at a fast pace. The wave of unprecedented change offers the automotive sector with a bunch of opportunities which has shaped the sector in a better way than it was five years ago. Currently, automotive commitment revolves around enhanced safety, reduced carbon emissions, more efficient engines, cleaner automobiles, and cleaner environment.

Technological advancements and the automotive sector have become synonymous. The automotive industry has worked hand-in-hand with major technology giants to deliver more advanced, safe, and comfortable vehicles. Semi-autonomous capabilities, sensors, cameras, mapping technology that can monitor bind spots, self-parking functionalities, and adaptive cruise control, automatic barking sensors, and various other technologies are customizing driving experiences. The use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) have also become predominant in automobiles, which is likely to disrupt the future of the industry.

Electric vehicles can be dubbed as the most prominent feature of the current automotive industry. Amidst towering concerns regarding environmental safety and harmful emissions, the adoption of electric cars is picking pace; credit can be given to supportive policies and technological advancements. Progress in the vehicle electrification space is advancing at breakneck speed with major automotive giants racing against each other to gain an edge over the market. Electric vehicles have got through fundamental obstacles which included high production costs, limited driving range, and problems related to charging after sporadic attempts. Escalating population levels and the relentless pressure to reduce dependence from imported fossil fuels have compelled the industry to embrace the electric vehicle technology. The governments across the globe have identified the potential of electric vehicles and are encouraging vehicle owners, municipalities, and fleets to adopt cleaner vehicles. China is at the forefront of electric vehicles and aims to become the leader in electric vehicles. Other economies such as India have also been striving to reduce its dependence on imported fuel and has been accelerating EV adoption.

As of now, the sector is concerned with the development of autonomous driving technology. Some of the greatest forces in the automotive sector are vigorously involved in testing their functionalities. Lexus, Mercedes, Google, BMW, and Tesla are among the prominent drivers of the technology who are engaged in the development of the technology. Driverless technology is also enjoying massive support in the form of investments from around the world. However, driverless cars are still at an advanced testing stage; a range of technical and ethical challenges are yet to be overcome before roads are flooded with driverless vehicles.

