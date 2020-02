Vitrectomy Systems Market Key Players, Latest Trends, Future Strategies And Growth Forecast Till 2025

Marketresearchreports.biz has added a new research report on the “Vitrectomy Systems Market Research- Opportunities, Growth Analysis By 2025” to its collection.

Vitrectomy is a surgery that includes removing vitreous gel from the middle of the eye. Vitrectomy surgery usually occurs when there is a retinal detachment or blood in the vitreous gel that do not clear itself. Vitrectomy is done by an eye doctor with specialized training on vitrectomy procedures. This surgery provide better access to the eye doctor to the back of the eye for better diagnosis and treatment. Vitrectomy procedure includes use of a small tool to remove the vitreous gel to better treat indication such as retinal detachment, vitreous hemorrhage, and scar tissue on the retina, tears or holes in the macula. Vitrectomy surgery can improve vision in people who have traction retinal detachment. Once vitrectomy surgery is complete patients also under go several additional surgery steps such as silicone gel, saline or a gas bubble injected into the vitreous gel to help hold the retina in position. Vitrectomy is usually differentiated into two types such as Posterior Pars Plana Vitrectomy and Anterior Vitrectomy. The vitrectomy performed for disease of the posterior segment of the eye is called Posterior Pars Plana Vitrectomy. In rare cases, vitreous gel comes through the pupil to the anterior part of the eye which can happen due to trauma, complex cataract, cornea, glaucoma surgery.

The Vitrectomy Systems is segmented based on product types such as vitrectomy packs, vitrectomy machines, instruments and accessories. Vitrectomy system contains high advanced features for the better patient treatment.

The global market for Vitrectomy Systems market is expected to be driven by the increasing number of eye hospitals, increasing prevalence of retinal detachment, vitreous hemorrhage, holes in macula etc. The key drivers of the market are the increasing geriatric patients and growing trauma cases. The increasing concerns with healthcare problems, increasing experienced practitioners and growing knowledge of several treatment procedure is also expected to grow the virectomy system market.

The Vitrectomy Systems is classified on the basis of product, indication, end user and geography.

Based on product, the global vitrectomy systems is segmented into the following:

Probes

Laser systems

Phacoemulsifiers systems

Others

Based on indication, the global vitrectomy systems is segmented into the following:

Retinal detachment

Macular pucker

Diabetic retinopathy

Macular holes

Vitreous hemorrhage

Vitreous floaters

Others

By end users, the global vitrectomy systems is segmented into the following:

Hospitals

Specialized Eye Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

The increasing investment by the government and public organizations to provide better healthcare quality is expected to drive the market. Based on the product vitrectomy systems are based on products used such as probes, laser systems, phacoemulsifiers systems and others.

By indications, the global vitrectomy systems has been segmented into Retinal detachment, macular pucker, diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, vitreous hemorrhage, vitreous floaters and others

By end users, the global vitrectomy systems has been segmented into hospitals, specialized eye clinics, ambulatory surgical centers and others

By regional presence, Vitrectomy Systems is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. North America will continue to dominate the vitrectomy systems market due to high occurrence of this eye disease in this area and better availability of healthcare facilities, better disposable income. Europe is expected to hold second largest market share in global vitrectomy systems. The increasing focus towards better healthcare system and the increasing geriatric populations in APAC region is expected to grow the vitrectomy systems market in this region.

Some of the major players in global vitrectomy systems includes Leica Microsystems, Optomic, Medical Experts Group, Orion Medic, Chammed, Topcon, Alcon and others.

