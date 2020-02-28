Water Pump Market Research, Major Manufacturers, Analysis, Industry Demand by Segmentation and Forecast 2019-2024

This report studies the Water Pumps market. Water Pump is a device that moves fluids by mechanical action. Pumps operate by some mechanism (typically reciprocating or rotary), and consume energy to perform mechanical work by moving the fluid. Pumps operate via many energy sources, including manual operation, electricity, engines, or wind power, come in many sizes, from microscopic for use in medical applications to large industrial pumps.The global average price of Water Pumps is in the decreasing trend, from 318 USD/Unit in 2013 to 292 USD/Unit in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Water Pumps includes Centrifugal Pump, Diaphragm Pump, Reciprocating Pump and Rotary Pump. The proportion of Centrifugal Pump in 2017 is about 76.65%.China is the largest supplier of Water Pumps, with a production market share nearly 26.77% in 2017. Europe is the second largest supplier of Water Pumps, enjoying production market share nearly 21.31% in 2017.

Water Pump market will register a -0.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 73900 million by 2024

Major Key Players in this report are Grundfos, Flowserve, Xylem, KSB, Ebara, Sulzer, Pentair, WILO, Shanghai Kaiquan, East Pump, LianCheng Group, CNP, DBP, SHIMGE, Danai Pumps, Goulds Pumps

